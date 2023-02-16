THE SOUND OF MUSIC and Sondheim's ASSASSINS Announced as Part of the New Chichester Festival Theatre Season

Chichester Festival Theatre's Festival 2023 - the final season programmed by outgoing Artistic Director Daniel Evans - has been announced by Daniel and Executive Director Kathy Bourne.

The Sound Of Music, Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical, is produced at Chichester for the first time, with Gina Beck as Maria, directed by Adam Penford

Assassins, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman, is directed by Polly Findlay; the cast includes Amy Booth-Steel, Luke Brady, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Harry Hepple, Nick Holder, Danny Mac, Sam Oladeinde and Jack Shalloo

Rock Follies, a new musical by Chloë Moss with lyrics by Howard Schuman and music by Andy Mackay, is directed by Dominic Cooke with a cast including Samuel Barnett, Carly Bawden and Zizi Strallen

Three new plays:

Never Have I Ever by Deborah Frances-White, with a cast including Alexandra Roach, Greg Wise and Susan Wokoma, directed by Emma Butler

The Inquiry by Harry Davies, directed by Joanna Bowman

A new adaptation of The Jungle Book by Sonali Bhattacharyya for Chichester Festival Youth Theatre

Great modern and classic dramas:

Lia Williams and Joshua James in Noël Coward's The Vortex, directed by Daniel Raggett

Eileen Atkins and Sebastian Croft in Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles, directed by Richard Eyre

Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles? by Adrienne Kennedy and Adam P. Kennedy, directed by Diyan Zora, in a UK premiere

Rory Bremner in James Graham's Quiz, directed by Daniel Evans and Seán Linnen, prior to a UK tour

Arthur Miller's A View From The Bridge, directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart in a co-production with Headlong, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Rose Theatre

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre promenade Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream through West Dean Gardens, directed by Jon Pashley

Daniel Evans and Kathy Bourne said:

'This year, we have an outstanding range of plays and musicals, including a handful of world premieres and renowned plays which have never been performed at CFT before. For example, we've never staged a play by the great Arthur Miller; nor have we staged Rodgers and Hammerstein's most-loved musical. There is a rare outing of a play by US writer Adrienne Kennedy and, 50 years after his death, a new production of Noël Coward's first big success. Contemporary, 20th century or classical, every piece has something to say about the world around us today.

'A company of exceptional actors are already lining up to join us including Dame Eileen Atkins, Samuel Barnett, Carly Bawden, Gina Beck, Rory Bremner, Sebastian Croft, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Joshua James, Danny Mac, Alexandra Roach, Zizi Strallen, Lia Williams, Greg Wise and Susan Wokoma; and seven directors are making their Chichester debuts.'

Daniel Evans adds:

'On a personal note, this is the seventh and last season I've programmed at Chichester. I'd like to thank the many thousands of freelance artists, creatives and technical staff who've brought them to life; CFT's indefatigable staff; and of course our audiences, who are among the most supportive and adventurous theatregoers in the country. I know they will welcome my successor, Justin Audibert, with the same warmth that greeted my and Kathy's own arrivals in this beautiful and unique theatre.'