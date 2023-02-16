Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SOUND OF MUSIC and Sondheim's ASSASSINS Announced as Part of the New Chichester Festival Theatre Season

It is also Artistic Director Daniel Evan's last season at the venue

Feb. 16, 2023  
THE SOUND OF MUSIC and Sondheim's ASSASSINS Announced as Part of the New Chichester Festival Theatre Season

Chichester Festival Theatre's Festival 2023 - the final season programmed by outgoing Artistic Director Daniel Evans - has been announced by Daniel and Executive Director Kathy Bourne.

The Sound Of Music, Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical, is produced at Chichester for the first time, with Gina Beck as Maria, directed by Adam Penford

Assassins, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman, is directed by Polly Findlay; the cast includes Amy Booth-Steel, Luke Brady, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Harry Hepple, Nick Holder, Danny Mac, Sam Oladeinde and Jack Shalloo

Rock Follies, a new musical by Chloë Moss with lyrics by Howard Schuman and music by Andy Mackay, is directed by Dominic Cooke with a cast including Samuel Barnett, Carly Bawden and Zizi Strallen

Three new plays:

Never Have I Ever by Deborah Frances-White, with a cast including Alexandra Roach, Greg Wise and Susan Wokoma, directed by Emma Butler

The Inquiry by Harry Davies, directed by Joanna Bowman

A new adaptation of The Jungle Book by Sonali Bhattacharyya for Chichester Festival Youth Theatre

Great modern and classic dramas:

Lia Williams and Joshua James in Noël Coward's The Vortex, directed by Daniel Raggett

Eileen Atkins and Sebastian Croft in Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles, directed by Richard Eyre

Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles? by Adrienne Kennedy and Adam P. Kennedy, directed by Diyan Zora, in a UK premiere

Rory Bremner in James Graham's Quiz, directed by Daniel Evans and Seán Linnen, prior to a UK tour

Arthur Miller's A View From The Bridge, directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart in a co-production with Headlong, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Rose Theatre

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre promenade Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream through West Dean Gardens, directed by Jon Pashley

Daniel Evans and Kathy Bourne said:
'This year, we have an outstanding range of plays and musicals, including a handful of world premieres and renowned plays which have never been performed at CFT before. For example, we've never staged a play by the great Arthur Miller; nor have we staged Rodgers and Hammerstein's most-loved musical. There is a rare outing of a play by US writer Adrienne Kennedy and, 50 years after his death, a new production of Noël Coward's first big success. Contemporary, 20th century or classical, every piece has something to say about the world around us today.

'A company of exceptional actors are already lining up to join us including Dame Eileen Atkins, Samuel Barnett, Carly Bawden, Gina Beck, Rory Bremner, Sebastian Croft, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Joshua James, Danny Mac, Alexandra Roach, Zizi Strallen, Lia Williams, Greg Wise and Susan Wokoma; and seven directors are making their Chichester debuts.'

Daniel Evans adds:
'On a personal note, this is the seventh and last season I've programmed at Chichester. I'd like to thank the many thousands of freelance artists, creatives and technical staff who've brought them to life; CFT's indefatigable staff; and of course our audiences, who are among the most supportive and adventurous theatregoers in the country. I know they will welcome my successor, Justin Audibert, with the same warmth that greeted my and Kathy's own arrivals in this beautiful and unique theatre.'




Photos: SYLVIA Starring Beverley Knight Opens at The Old Vic Photo
Photos: SYLVIA Starring Beverley Knight Opens at The Old Vic
The company of Sylvia and friends celebrated the world premiere of the show last night at The Old Vic. Sylvia is an Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company production in association with Sadler’s Wells. The show runs until 8th April. See photos from opening night!
Review: WASTEMAN, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: WASTEMAN, VAULT Festival
The VAULT festival is not Wasteman's first time on the stage - in fact, Joe Leather's production has previously done the bin rounds at Camden Fringe Festival in 2022. Its triumphant return, therefore, is no surprise, given how much audiences enjoyed the semi-autobiographical production's first outing.
Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse Photo
Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse
All new production photos have been released from the world première production of Diana Nneka Atuona’s Trouble in Butetown, directed by Tinuke Craig, that is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.
Sir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next Month Photo
Sir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next Month
Legendary choreographer Sir Robert Cohan is an artist whose influence on the UK contemporary dance landscape is immeasurable. His legacy will be honoured in an evening of his choreography at The Place on 24 and 25 March.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Now on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERTNow on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT
February 15, 2023

It’s time to go hunting for Horcruxes once more: part one of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert is nearly here!
VAULT Festival Must Find a New Location From 2024VAULT Festival Must Find a New Location From 2024
February 15, 2023

Following its triumphant return for the first time since the pandemic, VAULT Festival, the UK’s leading festival of live performance, has been advised by its venue-landlord, The Vaults, that it must find a new home for future festivals.
Kerry Ellis Joins Cast of Gatehouse Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAMKerry Ellis Joins Cast of Gatehouse Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
February 15, 2023

Award-winning Kerry will play Titania, Queen of the Fairies, in the town’s prestigious annual Shakespeare production.
Review: SYLVIA, The Old VicReview: SYLVIA, The Old Vic
February 15, 2023

In Sylvia, the subject of the show is potentially fascinating, with much comparison to draw to the current day; echoes of recent police brutality against women, the challenges against the right to protest and the fight for equal pay rumble on 100 years later. The show has so much to say, but ends up muffled. Rose
Oldham Coliseum Proposes Permanent ClosureOldham Coliseum Proposes Permanent Closure
February 14, 2023

Oldham Coliseum has proposed that it will permanently close on 31 March.
share