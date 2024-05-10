Photos: Inside Rehearsal For JERRY'S GIRLS at Menier Chocolate Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new rehearsal photos have been released for Jerry's Girls at Menier Chocolate Factory. Check out the photos below!

Featuring songs from such timeless musicals as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, Mack and Mabel, Dear World and La Cage Aux Folles, JERRY’S GIRLS comes to the Menier Chocolate Factory for 6 weeks only.

JERRY’S GIRLS was created by Herman and collaborator Larry Alford in 1981, opened Off-Broadway to critical acclaim and resulted in a hit National Tour and a Tony-nominated run on Broadway, directed and choreographed by Wayne Cilento.

Jerry Herman’s list of awards and honours is seemingly endless – it includes multiple Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Drama Desk Awards, the Johnny Mercer Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Oscar Hammerstein Award and an entry into the Theatre Hall of Fame.





The show will feature choreography by Matt Cole, set and costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, musical supervision and arrangements by Sarah Travis, and an all-female band. This new production opens on 22 May, with previews from 18 May, and plays a strictly limited season until 29 June.





Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

Comments