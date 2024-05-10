The Other Palace Will Host REDCLIFFE Musical Workshop Written By Jordan Luke Gage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold-out presentation of Act 1 as part of MTFestUK 2024, the new musical REDCLIFFE will return with public workshop performances that offer a first look at the full show from Wed 29 – Fri 31 May at The Other Palace Studio.

REDCLIFFE, written by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers, &Juliet) and orchestrations & musical direction by Ben Tomalin, is based on the true events of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol in the 1750s and is an epic tale of forbidden love during the persecution people faced for hundreds of years.

William is feeling the pressure to find a wife whilst also being the breadwinner to his family. His mother's nagging doesn't help. When he meets Richard, he unlocks a world he had never dared to explore before and it's clear there is no going back.

Set to lead the workshop performances are Jordan Luke Gage as William and Liam Tamne as Richard. Full cast to be announced.

Writer Jordan Luke Gage says, ‘REDCLIFFE is a story that I have been living with for some time now so I'm very excited to present it in this workshop form to an audience. I based the musical on an article I found in the Bristol archives that explores the complexity of navigating a forbidden gay relationship in a world of societal pressure and expectations. Ultimately it is the exploration of the human heart and the lengths we will go to be able to live freely.'

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director of The Other Palace, says: ‘I established MTFestUK 5 years ago to allow writers of new musicals to play, explore, and present in front of an audience at the earliest stages. I have worked with Jordan many times and whilst I knew of his incredible ability on stage, I had no idea of his passion and craft as a writer. To say I am blown away is an understatement.

‘With REDCLIFFE, he has made a musical that speaks to our generation yet at the same time puts the spotlight on a moment in time that needs remembering. It's brilliant to see that the work of The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre in showcasing new writers is bearing fruit. I can't wait to see how the future of REDCLIFFE takes shape.'

REDCLIFFE will be presented in a workshop format with actors using scripts at times, with limited tickets available to the public.

Produced by The Other Palace and funded via the venue's Development Fund, where 50p of every ticket sold in the Main House goes to fund developing new work. Further plans for the production will be revealed in due course.

