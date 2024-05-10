Jason Donovan Will Reprise Role as 'Frank 'n' Furter' in the West End and UK Tour of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singing superstar Jason Donovan joins the cast of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical the Rocky Horror Show, to star as Frank ‘n’ Furter in the 2024/2025 UK tour. Jason will be returning to the role of Frank for the first time in the UK for over 25 years. Back by popular demand, the show is set to hit the road from 19 August 2024 until 1 February 2025.

Jason and the cast (to be announced) will be bringing their biggest party yet to audiences across the country. The upcoming tour is the new West End production of the Rocky Horror Show and includes a two-week run at London’s Dominion Theatre from 6 September – 20 September 2024, plus a Christmas season at The Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December – 4 January 2025. Tickets are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk.

Jason said: "I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank 'n' Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK. We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!"

Neighbours icon and pop legend Jason Donovan will be donning his fishnets for UK audiences after a sellout season at the Theatre Royal, Sydney for which he received rave reviews: “Jason Donovan is astounding!” exclaimed the Sydney Scoop. Jason made his West End debut in 1991 playing Joseph in the London revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has gone on to have a hugely successful stage career with credits including Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease The Musical. Jason’s debut album was a went platinum in Australia and was the biggest selling album in the UK in 1989. Since then, he has sold over 13 million albums worldwide and continues to tour with his live show.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the beloved songs, outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank ’n’ Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

Since the show first opened the Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years.

Comments