THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Embark On Tour and Return to the West End This Christmas

Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre's musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic story, The Smartest Giant in Town will tour the UK this year, starting at The Radlett Centre, Radlett on 08 October 2024 and continuing up and down the country until April 2025.

Nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Family Show in 2023, the production also completed a successful UK tour last year, where it was enjoyed by children across the country.

The Smartest Giant in Town, will return for Christmas at the St Martin's Theatre from 29 November 2024 – 05 January 2025 where it will once again play in tandem with The Mousetrap which has run at the theatre since 1974.

Casting and additional tour date to be announced.

The Smartest Giant in Town is a heart-warming and vibrant story about friendship and helping those in need. Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr bring the bestselling book to life in this musical, puppet-filled adventure. This production previously toured during 2022, and the most recent tour ran until February 2023, with a stint in the West End last Christmas.

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help – and his clothes!

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's leading picture book partnership. Their books together, which include modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, are popular globally and have sold over 75 million copies worldwide. The Smartest Giant in Town was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2002.

The Smartest Giant in Town has been adapted and directed for the stage by Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr, who has also composed new music for the production. Set and costumes are designed by KATE BUNCE, puppets are designed by Judith Hope, with lighting design by SHERRY COENEN.