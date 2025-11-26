THE SHITHEADS By Jack Nicholls Comes To The Royal Court

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Court Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Jack Nicholls' debut play The Shitheads. Co-directed by Resident Director Aneesha Srinivasan and Artistic Director David Byrne, it is the first play in The Royal Court Theatre's 70th anniversary season in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs. It runs from Friday 6 February until Saturday 14 March 2026, with a Press Night on Thursday 12 February 2026.

Tens of thousands of years ago, Britain's earliest inhabitants learn that love and violence feed the same fire. When strangers arrive at a secluded cave, domestic harmony shatters – and survival turns savage.

The Shitheads is part of the theatre's landmark 70th anniversary season following its performance as part of the Royal Court's inaugural Open Submissions Festival.

The cast includes: Peter Clements, Jonny Khan, Annabel Smith, Ami Tredrea, Scarlet Wilderink and Jacoba Williams.

Designed by Anna Reid (Brace Brace) with Puppetry Design, Direction & Movement by Finn Caldwell. Alex Fernandes is the Lighting Designer, Asaf Zohar is the Composer and Sound Designer. For the show, Dulcie Best (Angels in America) is Puppetry Co-Design & Fabrication, Nick Barnes (Life of Pi) is Puppetry Fabrication. Saffeya Shebli is the Casting Director.

Genesis Next Generation at The Royal Court - A Genesis Foundation Project.

The Shitheads is the next production of the Royal Court's 70th Year to be produced in association with Brian and Dayne Lee - AF Creative Media - as part of their first-look deal.

Cast biographies:

Peter Clements (he/him) Peter trained at Drama Centre London. Associate artist at Hackney Showroom.Recent theatre includes: How to Survive Your Mother, All Saints (King's Head); The Government Inspector (Marylebone); The Vanishing Room, War and Culture, The Incident Room, Then Silence, A Dashing Fellow (New Diorama); Secret Life of Humans (ETF); Woman From Mars, The Interval (Arcola); We The Young Strong (Bloomsbury); Frau Welt (Hackney Showroom); Words and Music (Hackney Round Chapel); Nosocomial (Camden People's Theatre); Fatzer: Downfall of an Egotist (Northwall); Love Me Do (Watford Palace); The 39 Steps (Vienna); Remembrance of Things Past (92 Street Y, New York); Afraid of the Dark (Charing Cross); Deathwatch (Roundhouse)Television includes: This is Gay, The Baby, Pennyworth, Summer Lane Drive, Escape from Sobibor Film includes: Femme, The Nervous State, Dog Run, Ballet of the Nations

Jonny KhanTheatre includes: Two Gentlemen of Verona (RSC), A Thousand Splendid Suns (Birmingham Rep/Nottingham Playhouse/Leeds Playhouse), Statues (Bush Theatre), The Vanishing Room (New Diorama Theatre/ETF), The Tempest (RSC), Assembly (Almeida), Anthem (Bush Theatre), A Very Special Guest Star (Omnibus Theatre)Television includes: Sister BonifaceJonny is currently under commission at Bush Theatre and Camden People's Theatre.

Annabel Smith Theatre includes: The Vanishing Room (New Diorama/ETF); The Upstart Crow (Gielgud & Apollo); Turn of the Screw (Mercury/UK Tour); The Dark Room (Theatre 503); The Last Ones (Jermyn Street); Spitfire Sisters, Manifesto and The Lighthouse (The Space).Television includes: Rosamunde Pilcher: Wedding AnniversaryFilm includes: You Look Fine Radio includes: Road to Oxford

Ami Tredrea Theatre includes: Wendy and Peter (Barbican); Hamlet Hail to the Thief (RSC); London Tide, The Crucible (National); The Good Person of Szechwan (Sheffield Crucible); The 47th (Old Vic).TV includes: Black Mirror, Prime Target, My Lady Jane, Three Body Problem.Film includes: Strangers.

Scarlet Wilderink (she/her)Training: Guildford School of Acting Credits include: Life of Pi (West End & Broadway); Project Hail Mary (Feature Film, Amazon Studios); The Comedy of Errors & A Midsummer Night's Dream (Tour); Pinocchio (National Theatre); War Horse (New London Theatre); The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Southwark Playhouse); The Wicker Husband (The Watermill Theatre); Treasure Island (Stephen Joseph Theatre); Die Zauberflöte (Glyndebourne Opera House); Running Wild (UK Tour); Watership Down (The Watermill Theatre); Earthquakes in London (Broadway Studio Theatre Catford) and Cabaret (MAC Theatre, Belfast).

Jacoba Williams Theatre includes: Poor Clare (Orange Tree); The Winter's Tale, The Fir Tree, A Midsummer, Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, Our Verse in Time (Globe); The Frogs (Kiln); Pinocchio (Watermilll); Elfhame (Caravan Theatre); Where Do We Go From Here? (Pentabus); Alice in the Universe (Oxford Playhouse); Bogeyman (Edinburgh Fringe); Before I was a Bear (Bunker/ Soho); Gulliver's Travels (Unicorn); Love Dance (Chiswick Playhouse); The Snow Queen (The Stephen Joseph Theatre); Queens of Sheba (& New Diorama/Underbelly/ Camden People's), When the Sea Swallows us Whole (Vaults).Television includes: Pushers, Vera, CBeebies:Twelfth Night.Film includes :Framed, The Vest, Highlife, Montague, Cleo's Choice, Expiry Date.Radio includes: Bleak House, Vergil, Precious Little Thing.