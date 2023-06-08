THE LITTLE MERMAID Pantomime Comes to Hoxton Hall in December

The show runs Monday 18 December to Friday 29 December 2023.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Hoxton Hall will dive under the sea with a brand new pantomime The Little Mermaid opening on Monday 18 December to Friday 29 December 2023.

The Little Mermaid is a traditional pantomime for the younger audience, children of all ages and their grown-ups; with a wonderfully fresh splashy twist in the tale for Hoxton Hall's modern, empowered young heroine! A tale with more than one tail and a strong and positive happy ending - as our Little Mermaid's true love follows her under the sea!

The Little Mermaid is produced in the most magical theatre, Hoxton Hall, (a traditional Grade II* listed Victorian music hall). With an incredible sea kingdom UV light sequence, state-of-the-art projection and traditional scenery transforming Hoxton Hall into a magical under the sea world; full of fantastical songs and laughter - the magic of Live Theatre comes to life in front of your eyes'!

Olivia Egbunike plays The Little Mermaid; Bamikale Oladapo (Clownfish Flip), Joshua Oakes Rogers (Flounder Flop), Charles Angiama (King Triton); Nick Sedgwick (Dame Chum Bucket) and Emily Perzan as the vibrant pantomime baddy, the Sea Witch! A regular on Broadway, American actress Emily made the happy move to Hoxton two years ago, to become a local resident!

Hoxton Hall's Stuart Cox says: "For our annual panto at Hoxton Hall we are delighted to go "under the sea" for a huge festive party with Gary Starr Creative's The Little Mermaid. Last year they took us "over the rainbow" with The Wizard of Oz, one of our most successful pantos ever. This year they will be bringing even more fun, magic, songs and silliness with a fresh spin on the classic tale. With some returning favourite cast members from last year; we can't wait to dive in, and everyone at Hoxton Hall has their flippers and snorkel at the ready!"

The Little Mermaid's run includes school's performances with a special panto moment to celebrate the literacy achievements of pupils. The run includes a signed performance and lots of Community engagement, making this joyous family pantomime - the perfect "must see" show for everyone to join in a live theatre adventure - at affordable ticket prices! (See all dates).

Gary Starr Creative's The Little Mermaid is written and directed by Gary Starr and Ruth Brennan.




