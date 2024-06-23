THE LIGHTNING THIEF to Have London Premiere at The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills will present the London Premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical adapted from Rick Riordan's 2005 best-selling book series at The Other Palace this Autumn. Performances will run from 23 November 2024– 02 February 2025.

Based on the much-loved best-selling book series (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), that has also been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+ which has just been renewed for a second season, the rock musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, an additional off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019.

Crafted by an exceptional creative team, who transport the beloved adventures to the stage, immersing audiences in a world of magic and myth, inviting you to be transported into a world like no other. Now, London audiences will get to experience this magical musical for the first time.

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook's worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

David Gilbery (CEO of the Bill Kenwright Group) said:

“We are thrilled to be bringing this epic and exciting mythical adventure musical to London for the very first time. With the book series capturing the minds of children and adults alike, we very much look forward to welcoming fans into the world of musical theatre. Bill Kenwright Ltd is proud to present The Lightning Thief as part of our 2024 diverse programme in London following Cruel Intentions – The Musical, Boys from the Blackstuff, Heathers the Musical and the Death of England Series of Plays. BKL continues to develop and grow a wide range of productions both in London and on tour across the UK, building on the late Bill Kenwright's great legacy.”

Paul Taylor-Mills (Artistic Director of The Other Palace):

“I'm delighted we are bringing The Lightning Thief to The Other Palace and continuing to support new writing and rising creative talent, showcasing Lizzi Gee's Directorial debut! Lizzi was the obvious choice for me to direct this wonderful piece of theatre. I spotted early on she had a creative vision like no other and her energy is captivating. I cannot wait to see her bring this epic story to life on stage”.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day).

Casting and full creative team to be announced.

The Lightning Thief is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk

Bios

Joe Tracz

Joe Tracz (Book) is a writer whose work has been seen on Broadway in Be More Chill (with Joe Iconis) and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (with Rob Rokicki; Drama Desk nominee for Outstanding Book). Other credits include the musical Poster Boy (with Craig Carnelia, Williamstown Theatre Festival). TV: Netflix's Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (Peabody Award recipient; Emmy, Humanitas Prize, and WGA Award nominee) and Dash & Lily, which premiered on Netflix in 2020.

Joe is an alumnus of the Ars Nova Play Group and a former Playwrights Realm writing fellow. He has an BA from Kalamazoo College and an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Rob Rokicki

Rob Rokicki (Music & Lyrics) is a NYC based artist. He wrote the music, lyrics & co-orchestrated the Broadway show, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for a Lortel, Off-Broadway Alliance, & three Drama Desk Awards. His graphic novel/musical, Monstersongs, (NAMT official selection), has played internationally & is being developed as a VR game. Experience Marianas (w/ Sarah Beth Pfeifer), was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill festival, developed at Cap21/Molloy & in the UK. He co-arranged & orchestrated Punk­ Rock Girl! (book by Joe Iconis) & was a writer on Breathe (book by Timothy McDonald & NY times best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult). Rob's been commissioned to write for The Kennedy Center, BACT & the film The Real Gemma Jordan (script by Anna K. Jacobs). He's a two-time Larson Award finalist, an alum of the BMI workshop, & member of the Writer's Council for the National Writing Project. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Rob believes in accessibility for creators & audiences. robrokicki.com | IG @rrokicks | Youtube: RobRokickiMusic

Lizzi Gee

Lizzi Gee (Direction and Choreography) is an Associate Artist of The Old Vic, The Lightning Thief will be her debut as Director & Choreographer.

Theatre includes as Choreographer include: Groundhog Day (The Old Vic/Australia); Here You Come Again (Leeds/UK Tour)Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (The Old Vic); A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic/Broadway/US/Australia); The Crown Jewels, Spitting Image: The Musical, Mother Goose, The Miser, Upstart Crow, The Man in The White Suit, Love Story, Daddy Cool, The Girls, Onassis, An Ideal Husband (West End); Little Shop of Horrors, Hansel and Gretel (Regent's Park Open Air); Twelfth Night, Vernon God Little (Young Vic); Jack Absolute Flies Again, A Pacifist's Guide to the War on Cancer, Rocket to the Moon (National Theatre); The Sound of Music, Present Laughter, The Boy In the Striped Pyjamas, Goodnight Mr Tom (Chichester); Spitting Image Live (Birmingham Rep) and The Madness of George III (Nottingham Playhouse).

Opera include: HMS Pinafore, The Merry Widow, Iolanthe (ENO); Porgy and Bess and Gods of the Game (Grange Park Opera).

Screen credits include: Gods of the Game (Sky Arts); The Grinch, Pride, Tap Boy, Tick, Dance with Me.

Bill Kenwright Ltd

Bill Kenwright Ltd (Producer) is one of the largest and most established commercial theatre and entertainment producers with over 5 decades experience of producing more than 500 productions to date – including touring, West End, and international productions. Bill Kenwright Ltd is part of the Bill Kenwright Group of companies, alongside Bill Kenwright Theatres and film and TV production and financing company BK Studios.

Bill Kenwright CBE 4 September 1945 – 23 October 2023

A beloved partner, father, grandfather, friend, and founder of his namesake companies, Bill Kenwright CBE was driven by his passions and devoted his life to them; his deep love of theatre, film, music and his beloved Everton, and the families they created.

In a multi-award-winning career spanning six decades, Bill produced over 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films, and music albums. His impact on the arts industry has been profound. Bill helped to launch the careers of many West End producers, performers, and creatives, and for many years was the biggest employer of actors in live entertainment, estimated to employ more actors in a year than any other employer aside from the BBC. His tireless work across the UK also revitalised the touring network in Britain, with barely a stage in the UK that Bill hadn't brought a show to.

“Bill was one of the greatest producers this country has ever known” Rufus Norris Artistic Director and CEO of The National Theatre.

West End productions include: Boys from the Blackstuff (Garrick Theatre & National Theatre), Cruel Intentions – The Musical, Ian McKellen & Roger Allam in Frank & Percy (The Other Palace); My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) (Ambassadors Theatre), Saturday Night Fever (The Peacock); Heathers the Musical (Haymarket and The Other Palace); Love Letters (Haymarket); The Best Man (Playhouse); The Exorcist (Phoenix); Evita (Dominion); How the Other Half Loves (Haymarket); The Go-Between (Apollo); Let the Right One In (Apollo); Twelve Angry Men (Garrick); Cabaret (Savoy); Blood Brothers (Phoenix); Written on the Heart (RSC – Duchess); Brief Encounter (Lyric); The Pitmen Painters (Duchess); The Wizard of Oz (The London Palladium); On the Waterfront (Haymarket); Sunset Boulevard (Comedy); Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi); The Crucible (RSC – Gielgud); Whistle Down the Wind (Palace); A Man for All Seasons (Haymarket); Scrooge (The London Palladium); A Few Good Men (Haymarket); Festen (Lyric); Jessica Lange in Long Day's Journey into Night (Lyric); The Glass Menagerie (Apollo); Judi Dench in All's Well That Ends Well (RSC – Gielgud) and ten years of the Peter Hall Company, with credits including Judi Dench in Hay Fever (Haymarket); The Gift of the Gorgon (Wyndham's); Filumena (Piccadilly); Jessica Lange in A Streetcar Named Desire (Haymarket); Peter Bowles and Eric Sykes in School for Wives (Piccadilly); Elaine Paige in Piaf; Donald Sinden, Michael Pennington, and Stephen Dillane as Hamlet; and An Ideal Husband starring Martin Shaw which played five West End seasons and won awards on Broadway.

On Broadway: Travels With My Aunt (Drama Desk Award); Dancing at Lughnasa (Tony Award); Medea (Tony Award); Ibsen's A Doll's House (four Tony Awards); Théâtre de Complicite's The Chairs (six Tony Award nominations); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Glass Menagerie, Primo, Festen, Passing Strange and Guys and Dolls. Blood Brothers, which ran for 24 years in the West End, also played for three years at Broadway's Music Box Theatre. Bill Kenwright Ltd were also co-producers of the phenomenally successful arena tour of Elvis – The Concert with Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Film includes: My Sister's Bones, Frederick Forsyth's The Shepherd, Sean Mathias' Hamlet, Patrick Marber's The Critic, Off the Rails, Another Mother's Son, The Hope Rooms, The Day After the Fair, Stepping Out, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Cheri and Broken, which won Best Film at the British Independent Film Awards. Die Mommie Die! and Burden were both Sundance Festival Award winners in 2003 and 2018 respectively. My Pure Land was Britain's submission for the Foreign Language Oscar.

Paul Taylor Mills

Paul Taylor Mills (Producer) is the Artistic Director of both The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station and The Other Palace Theatre, London. He has worked as Advisory Producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Really Useful Group.

Stage credits include: At the Turbine Theatre - My Son's A Queer (But what can you do?) (The Garrick, Ambassadors Theatre – Olivier Nominated, Best Entertainment or Comedy Play); Eugenius!; But I'm A Cheerleader, My Night with Reg, MTFestUK 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, Hair (part of the Turbine on the Jetty Season), Torch Song, High Fidelity and Cat In The Hat.

Elsewhere, Cruel Intentions at The Other Palace, Heathers the Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Other Palace and UK Tour (winner of the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical Award), Murder For Two at the Watermill Theatre and The Other Palace, Cake the UK Tour and Lyric Theatre, Boy Out The City and Bloody Elle at the Lyric Theatre, The Wild Party at The Other Palace, European Premiere of Disney's Peter and the Starcatcher at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Side Show at Southwark Playhouse, The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre (winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production) End of The Rainbow on UK Tour, In The Heights at Kings Cross Theatre and Southwark Playhouse (winner of three Olivier Awards), Casa Valentina at Southwark Playhouse, Carrie The Musical at Southwark Playhouse (winner of The WhatsOnStage Off West End Award), and Associate Producer on The Importance of Being Earnest starring David Suchet on UK Tour and the Vaudeville Theatre.

Comments