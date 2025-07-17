THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Returns to London and UK Tour This Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adapted from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s award-winning picture book, Tall Stories’ much loved ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’ has been busy preparing for her next adventure in the West End with an all-new cast. Produced by multi Olivier Award-nominated Tall Stories (The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, The Smeds and the Smoos), ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’ is directed by Tall Stories’ co-founder Olivia Jacobs. It is at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End from 24 November to 11 January and on a national tour from October 2025.

Like all parents, the Gruffalo tries to protect his daughter, to keep her safe from harm, but one wild and windy night, the Gruffalo’s Child ignores her father’s warnings about the Big Bad Mouse and tiptoes out into the deep dark wood. Her sense of adventure leads her to encounter a fox, a snake and an owl, but the Big Bad Mouse doesn’t really exist... does he?

Tall Stories ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’ transports the whole family, age 3 and up, into a snow-filled world of courage and adventure, where wit triumphs over strength. The show captures all the charm, rhyming couplets and playful humour of the picture book as well as providing original music and a lot of laughs.

Developed over 28 years, Tall Stories’ creative physical storytelling, magical puppetry, playfulness, songwriting and humour celebrate imagination where everyone is invited in. The company use direct address, inviting audiences into this magical world and the heart of the story, travelling alongside the Gruffalo’s Child in her playful adventure. The way Tall Stories use play and imagination, the costumes, songs, and set, encourage young audiences to create worlds of their own at home, making the experience last beyond their theatre visit.

Created in 2006, the show has toured internationally (USA, Asia, UK, Europe) and become a firm favourite with families worldwide. The company continue to adapt and redevelop the production to retain relevance and impact for current audiences. Each new production responds to audience feedback and interpretations from each new company member who has been cast. This collaborative approach is what makes the show unique and timely each time it is remade.

Toby Mitchell, Artistic Director and Co-founder of Tall Stories, said: “The Gruffalo’s Child is a special tale for Tall Stories because we have the opportunity to explore a young person’s perspective on stage. Audiences will feel the same emotions as the Gruffalo’s Child, as she ventures into the Deep Dark Wood for the first time. I’m delighted that the show is on an extensive tour around the country, as we work to reach as many young people as we can with our storytelling theatre. For one hour, families can leave screens behind, come together and enter the special imaginative world which Julia and Axel have created - and which we bring to life on stage.”

Playing the Gruffalo and Predators is Joe Lindley, with Hannah Miller as the Gruffalo’s Child, Robin Harris is the Understudy and Sabrina Simohamed is the Narrator and Mouse. This company is directed by the original Director, Olivia Jacobs.

Olivia Jacobs said: “I love directing The Gruffalo’s Child and having the opportunity to work with this brilliant new cast who bring an original, fresh energy to the show. It’s a magical story, which feels hugely relevant to modern day parents/carers and young audience members. We want to protect our children, of course, but parenting isn’t a choice between building a fortress or allowing a free-for-all. The Gruffalo says ‘Don’t go into the wood’ and inevitably, his daughter does... But her adventure fosters resilience and confidence, sparks creativity and imagination. We need to encourage that in our children. But we also need them to know, just as the Gruffalo’s Child does, that they can always come home.”

‘The Gruffalo’s Child’ was written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler and was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2004. It is the bestselling sequel to The Gruffalo and won the 2005 National Book Award for Children's Book of the Year.

Julia Donaldson said: “Tall Stories bring their own special magic to their stage productions based on my books. Children will love entering the atmosphere of the deep dark wood and enjoy the catchy songs. The Big Bad Mouse is worth waiting for.”

Axel Scheffler said: "The snowy deep dark wood, based on my illustrations, is brought to life by Tall Stories and it almost becomes a character in its own right in their production. A favourite moment for me is when the Gruffalo’s Child sits on the Gruffalo's lap and the book cover image is created on the stage. I think the young audience will enjoy it very much."

‘The Gruaffo’s Child at Lyric Theatre is part of a long-term partnership with Nimax Theatres to encourage family audiences to make return visits to the theatre and enrich lives through Tall Stories’ imaginative storytelling.

The Gruffalo’s Child is at Lyric Theatre London from 24 November to 11 January and on a UK tour from 3 October 2025 to 9 April 2026.