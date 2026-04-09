Full Cast Set For BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in the West End

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Full casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Beetlejuice The Musical. Performances will begin at the Prince Edward Theatre from Wednesday 20 May, 2026.

Following the recent announcement that David Fynn will appear as Beetlejuice, it has been revealed that Tom Xander will join the cast as alternate Beetlejuice. Tom received an Olivier Award nomination in 2025 for his role in Mean Girls (Savoy Theatre). Other theatre credits include Wendy & Peter Pan (Barbican) and The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre).

Hannah Nordberg will play Lydia Deetz. Hannah's television credits includes: Emma in Euphoria (HBO), Betty Parris in The Devil You Know (HBO), Olivia Parr in Longmire (Netflix). Stage roles include: Olive Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine, Second Stage Theatre, Broadway Film includes: Merry Levov in American Pastoral (Lionsgate) and Emily Sullivan in Overboard (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer).

Adam and Barbara Maitland will be played by David Hunter (Time Traveller's Wife, Apollo Theatre; Waitress, Adelphi Theatre and UK Tour; Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre) and Chelsea Halfpenny, best-known for her on-screen roles in Emmerdale and Casualty. Stage credits include 9 to 5: The Musical and Waitress.

Alasdair Harvey (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre) appears as Lydia's bereaved father trying to find his way, Charles Deetz. His fiancée, life coach Delia, will be played by Aimie Atkinson. Best known as one of the original ‘Queens' in Six The Musical - for which she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards - Aimie's recent theatre credits include Death Note (London Palladium/ Lyric Theatre) and Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre).

Making her West End debut, Chasity Crisp is Maxine Dean / Juno. Previous stage roles include Hamilton (UK & Ireland Tour) for Cameron Mackintosh Limited and performances in shows throughout Germany and Austria, including: Disney's Hercules, The Bodyguard, Ghost: The Musical and Tina: The Musical.

Otho will be played by Richard Frame whose credits include Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre).

Irvine Iqbal is Maxine's investor husband, Maxie Dean. Theatre credits include the West End production of Disney's Aladdin - The Musical (Prince Edward Theatre), Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre) and East Is East (National Theatre).

Rachel Macdougall (The King and I, Dominion Theatre and UK Tour) is Girl Scout and Vanessa Aurora Sierra will play Miss Argentina, having previously appeared in the role on Broadway.

The company is completed by Jemma Alexander, Samuel Bangs, Natasha Cayabyab, Chris Draper, Harley Emmitt, Catherine McCormick, Robbie McMillan, Kieran Mellish, Elliott Parry, Jacob Smith, Adam Taylor, Tyler Timmins and Issie Wilman.

Following three hit Broadway runs, Beetlejuice will cross the pond this year, making its West End debut at London's Prince Edward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, where it plays a strictly limited run from Wednesday 20 May, 2026 – Saturday 17 April, 2027.

Based on Tim Burton's movie classic, the musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He's dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

The West End production resurrects its Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and will be directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The London production brings together Beetlejuice The Musical's celebrated Broadway team: Book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) & Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Anthony King (Broad City), an original score (Music and Lyrics) by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), Tony Award-winning Director, Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Incidental Music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) with Additional Arrangements by Kris Kukul and Eddie Perfect.

Beetlejuice The Musical features Scenic Design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), Projection Design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Puppet Design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), Hair & Wig Design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, Make-Up Design by Joe Dulude II, Dance Arrangements by David Dabbon, Music Producer, Matt Stine, Casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA, UK General Management, Crossroads Live UK and US General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.

Beetlejuice The Musical is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning cult Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros., Beetlejuice, with Story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder.

Beetlejuice: The Musical opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2019 and again at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown – returning to Broadway's Palace Theatre in 2025 for a third engagement playing 808 combined performances on Broadway. The first national US tour played an 88-city tour, and Beetlejuice: The Musical has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul and Melbourne and Abu Dhabi.