Soho Theatre Appoints New Board Member

Soho Theatre has announced the appointment of Farzana Baduel to its Board of Trustees, as the organisation continues to deliver its ambitious growth programme.

Chaired by Dame Heather Rabbatts DBE, Farzana joins current Soho Theatre Board members Nicholas Allott OBE, David Aukin, Hani Farsi, Lornette Harley, Fawn James, Shaparak Khorsandi, Jeremy King OBE, Kate Mayne and David Reitman, and Soho Theatre executive team Mark Godfrey and Sam Hansford.

Dame Heather Rabbatts DBE, Soho Theatre Chair said: “As Soho Theatre continues to grow, with a second venue in Walthamstow, a sector-leading cultural exchange between the UK and India, and plans to expand our digital offer, we're thrilled to have Farzana Baduel join us at this important time.

A strong, dynamic board is crucial in leading the organisation during this next exciting phase in our growth journey. Farzana brings a broad range of expertise and contacts across global strategic communications including in India. The Soho Theatre Board is looking forward to working with Farzana at this pivotal time.”

Farzana Baduel, newly appointed Soho Theatre Board member said: "As I step into the vibrant world of Soho Theatre, I am deeply inspired by the creativity, diversity, and innovation that define this extraordinary charity. It's an honour to join the board and contribute to the mission of nurturing new voices, championing diverse talent, and ensuring that the transformative power of theatre, comedy, and cabaret reaches every corner of our community."

Farzana Baduel is the CEO and co-founder of Curzon PR. Established in 2009, Curzon provides strategic communications advisory across corporates, culture and charities. Headquartered in London, the firm has a global reach. Farzana is Resident Public Relations expert for the University of Oxford's entrepreneurship centre at Said Business School. She is a Chartered PR practitioner and has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship with the CIPR and is a Fellow of the CIM. Farzana has won multiple awards across PR, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership. She is a trustee and serves on the board of the British Asian Trust, founded by King Charles III to tackle poverty in South Asia. Farzana also donates her time and expertise to several not-for-profit organisations and audiences.