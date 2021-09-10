Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sir Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness; Gregory Doran Announces Leave from RSC

Sher's husband, Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Gregory Doran, has announced that he will take compassionate leave from the company to care for him.

Sep. 10, 2021  
It has been reported that acclaimed stage actor Sir Antony Sher has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Sher, a veteran actor and RSC honorary associate artist, is 72 years old. He is best known for acclaimed performances in RSC productions, including Richard III, Macbeth, King Lear, among many others. Sher wed Doran, a frequent artistic collaborator, in 2005.

RSC Deputy Artistic Director, Erica Whyman, will take on Doran's role throughout his leave.

The RSC announced the news on Friday via a statement from Doran. It reads: "I am very sorry to say that my husband, Tony Sher, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and in order to look after him, and with the agreement of the board, I will be taking a period of compassionate leave with immediate effect. I expect to return in early 2022."


RSC chair, Nigel Hugill, commented to The Guardian, "All our thoughts are very much with Greg and Tony at this extremely difficult time. The board thank Erica for agreeing to take on the role of acting artistic director and alongside Catherine [Mallyon] as executive director, the RSC remains in very safe hands."


