Shows Confirmed For The Acting For Others West End Flea Market

Top West End theatre shows participating in this year's West End Flea Market, run by theatrical charity Acting for Others, have been announced. The event will take place on Saturday 21 May at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden, from 10.30am - 1pm. Entry is Â£1.

In charge of the proceedings are judges West End Flea Market regular Christopher Biggins, musical theatre veteran Michael Ball and Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel.

Top West End shows will set up uniquely designed stalls with show-themed merchandise, special limited-edition collectables, theatrical memorabilia, signed posters and special items for auction. Each stall will be tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, including Bonnie & Clyde, Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Les MisÃ©rables, Life of Pi, Mamma Mia!, Moulin Rouge, Only Fools and Horses the Musical, Pretty Woman, Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Phantom of The Opera, To Kill a Mockingbird and Zorro.

Signing autographs on the day will be performers from West End hit shows such as Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Miriam Teak-Lee (& Juliet), Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde), the cast of Six, and more. There will also be merchandise and signed posters available to purchase from West End shows including & Juliet, Back to the Future, Cabaret, Frozen, Get Up, Stand Up, Heathers, My Fair Lady, The Drifters Girl, and The Lion King. Visitors can gain access into the autograph area by purchasing a limited edition The Show Must Go On poster for Â£5 or by donating Â£5.

Come join the judges as they navigate the best and the boldest stalls welcoming the newest shows in the West End alongside many long running firm fan favourites. The shows hosting a stall will compete to win Best Dressed Stall decided by the judges, with the winner announced at the event.

The public are invited to roam the market for autographs and selfies, come and cheer on their favourite show and relish the opportunity to meet some West End stars. There will also be a theatrical tombola, a raffle, and the return of Biggins Bargains - the Bargain Hunt inspired activity where two celebrity teams battle it out to auction off their theatrical finds for the highest amount. Flea Market favourite Psychic Su Pollard will also be back to tell your fortunes.

This is the first West End Flea Market since its hugely successful debut in 2019, which saw crowds of theatre fans lining up for showstopping goodies and a chance to meet West End stars, raising over Â£26,000 in one morning.