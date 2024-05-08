John Lloyd Young Adds London Dates to Upcoming Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Lloyd Young has added London dates to his concert schedule! Young will perform at Crazy Coqs July 2-4.

Young will perform in West Palm Beach on April 5 and 6, St. Louis May 8 and 9, New York May 14-18, and Philadelphia May 20/21.

For more information about John Lloyd Young's upcoming concerts, visit: https://www.johnlloydyoung.com

About John Lloyd Young

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.

