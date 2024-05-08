MAN IN THE MIRROR – A Tribute To Michael Jackson Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Man in the Mirror” is a brand-new tribute concert to Michael Jackson from producers Entertainers. The production will embark on UK tour in September!

Starring CJ, one of the world's greatest Michael Jackson tribute artists and supported by a talented cast of performers and musicians who capture the essence of Michael Jackson's unique style and charisma like no other, in this scintillating production will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Featuring all his greatest hits you know and love, including Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and of course, Man in the Mirror, with dazzling choreography, stunning visual effects, light show and authentic costumes. This is the show that pays tribute to Jackson's musical legacy.

So, whether you're a lifelong fan or experiencing the magic of Michael Jackson for the first time, get ready as we take you back in time, for a night like no other.

Tour Dates

2024

September 26

Doncaster

Cast

October 11

Ipswich

Regent Theatre

October 17

Stockport

The Plaza Theatre

November 21

Weston Super Mare

Playhouse Theatre

November 30

Sunderland

The Fire Station

2025

January 10

Basildon

Towngate Theatre

January 18

York

Barbican

NATIONAL PRESS NIGHT

January 19

Bromley

Churchill Theatre

at 7:30pm

January 25

Cambridge

Corn Exchange

January 31

Glasgow

Pavilion

February 1

New Brighton

Floral Pavilion Theatre

February 6

Edinburgh

Usher Hall

February 13

Swansea

Grand

February 14

Llandudno

Venue Cymru

February 20

Lancaster

Grand Theatre

February 28

Stevenage

Gordon Craig Theatre

March 1

Spalding

South Holland Centre

March 14

Dunfermline

Alhambra Theatre

March 21

Torquay

Babbacombe Theatre

March 28

Cardiff

New Theatre

March 29

Newcastle

O2 City Hall

April 5

Blackpool

Winter Gardens

April 25

Leicester

De Montfort Hall

April 26

Wolverhampton

Grand Theatre

May 3

Fareham

Fareham Live

May 9

Wycombe

Wycombe Swan

May 10

Bath

The Forum

May 16

Bedford

Corn Exchange

May 17

Colchester

Charter Hall

May 25

Dartford

Orchard West Theatre

Comments