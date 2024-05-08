MAN IN THE MIRROR – A Tribute To Michael Jackson Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour kicks off this September.

By: May. 08, 2024
MAN IN THE MIRROR – A Tribute To Michael Jackson Will Embark on UK Tour
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

“Man in the Mirror” is a brand-new tribute concert to Michael Jackson from producers Entertainers. The production will embark on UK tour in September!

Starring CJ, one of the world's greatest Michael Jackson tribute artists and supported by a talented cast of performers and musicians who capture the essence of Michael Jackson's unique style and charisma like no other, in this scintillating production will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Featuring all his greatest hits you know and love, including Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and of course, Man in the Mirror, with dazzling choreography, stunning visual effects, light show and authentic costumes. This is the show that pays tribute to Jackson's musical legacy.

So, whether you're a lifelong fan or experiencing the magic of Michael Jackson for the first time, get ready as we take you back in time, for a night like no other.

Tour Dates

2024

September 26
Doncaster
Cast

October 11
Ipswich
Regent Theatre

October 17
Stockport
The Plaza Theatre

November 21
Weston Super Mare
Playhouse Theatre

November 30
Sunderland
The Fire Station

2025

January 10
Basildon
Towngate Theatre

January 18
York
Barbican

NATIONAL PRESS NIGHT
January 19
Bromley
Churchill Theatre
at 7:30pm

January 25
Cambridge
Corn Exchange

January 31
Glasgow
Pavilion

February 1
New Brighton
Floral Pavilion Theatre
February 6
Edinburgh
Usher Hall

February 13
Swansea
Grand

February 14
Llandudno
Venue Cymru

February 20
Lancaster
Grand Theatre

February 28
Stevenage
Gordon Craig Theatre

March 1
Spalding
South Holland Centre

March 14
Dunfermline
Alhambra Theatre

March 21
Torquay
Babbacombe Theatre

March 28
Cardiff
New Theatre

March 29
Newcastle
O2 City Hall

April 5
Blackpool
Winter Gardens

April 25
Leicester
De Montfort Hall

April 26
Wolverhampton
Grand Theatre

May 3
Fareham
Fareham Live

May 9
Wycombe
Wycombe Swan

May 10
Bath
The Forum

May 16
Bedford
Corn Exchange

May 17
Colchester
Charter Hall

May 25
Dartford
Orchard West Theatre



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos