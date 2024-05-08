MAN IN THE MIRROR – A Tribute To Michael Jackson Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour kicks off this September.
“Man in the Mirror” is a brand-new tribute concert to Michael Jackson from producers Entertainers. The production will embark on UK tour in September!
Starring CJ, one of the world's greatest Michael Jackson tribute artists and supported by a talented cast of performers and musicians who capture the essence of Michael Jackson's unique style and charisma like no other, in this scintillating production will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Featuring all his greatest hits you know and love, including Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and of course, Man in the Mirror, with dazzling choreography, stunning visual effects, light show and authentic costumes. This is the show that pays tribute to Jackson's musical legacy.
So, whether you're a lifelong fan or experiencing the magic of Michael Jackson for the first time, get ready as we take you back in time, for a night like no other.
2024
September 26
Doncaster
October 11
Ipswich
Regent Theatre
October 17
Stockport
The Plaza Theatre
November 21
Weston Super Mare
Playhouse Theatre
November 30
Sunderland
The Fire Station
2025
January 10
Basildon
Towngate Theatre
January 18
York
Barbican
NATIONAL PRESS NIGHT
January 19
Bromley
Churchill Theatre
at 7:30pm
January 25
Cambridge
Corn Exchange
January 31
Glasgow
Pavilion
February 1
New Brighton
Floral Pavilion Theatre
February 6
Edinburgh
Usher Hall
February 13
Swansea
Grand
February 14
Llandudno
Venue Cymru
February 20
Lancaster
Grand Theatre
February 28
Stevenage
Gordon Craig Theatre
March 1
Spalding
South Holland Centre
March 14
Dunfermline
Alhambra Theatre
March 21
Torquay
Babbacombe Theatre
March 28
Cardiff
New Theatre
March 29
Newcastle
O2 City Hall
April 5
Blackpool
Winter Gardens
April 25
Leicester
De Montfort Hall
April 26
Wolverhampton
Grand Theatre
May 3
Fareham
Fareham Live
May 9
Wycombe
Wycombe Swan
May 10
Bath
The Forum
May 16
Bedford
Corn Exchange
May 17
Colchester
Charter Hall
May 25
Dartford
Orchard West Theatre
