Full Cast Set For 101 DALMATIANS Musical UK & Ireland Tour

101 Dalmatians has released the full cast joining previously announced Cruella de Vils Kym Marsh and Faye Tozer touring the UK and Ireland from June 2024 - Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Ross Dorrington (Ensemble), Benjamin Durham (Ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Tom Norman (Ensemble), Hugo Rolland (Ensemble), Lindo Shinda (Ensemble), Eugene Shire (Swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (Ensemble).

The new musical version of Dodie Smith's classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there's trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

For more information visit www.101dalmatians.co.uk

101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL 2024 UK TOUR VENUES:

New Wimbledon Theatre

22-29 June 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-wimbledon-theatre

(Starring Kym Marsh)

The Alexandra, Birmingham

2-6 July 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Norwich Theatre Royal

9-13 July 2024

norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/101-dalmatians

(Starring Faye Tozer)

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

16-20 July 2024

marlowetheatre.com/shows/101-dalmatians

(Starring Faye Tozer)

Leicester Curve

23-27 July 2024

www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/101-dalmatians

(Starring Faye Tozer)

Palace Theatre, Manchester

30 July - 10 August 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/palace-theatre-manchester

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Belfast Grand Opera House

13-17 August 2024

www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

20-24 August 2024

www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians

(Starring Faye Tozer)

Newcastle Theatre Royal

27 August - 1 September 2024

www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

5-8 September 2024

trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/musical/101-dalmatians-the-musical-tickets

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin Ireland

17 – 21 September 2024

www.gaietytheatre.ie/events/101-dalmatians-the-musical

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Liverpool Empire

24-28 September 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/liverpool-empire

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Milton Keynes Theatre

1-5 October 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/milton-keynes-theatre

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

8-12 October 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-victoria-theatre

(Starring Kym Marsh)

New Theatre Cardiff

15-19 October 2024

trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/musical/101-dalmatians-the-musical-tickets

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

22-26 October 2024

www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians-2024

(Starring Kym Marsh)

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

29 October-2 November 2024

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/101-dalmatians

(Starring Kym Marsh)

York Grand Opera House

5-9 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/grand-opera-house-york

(Starring Kym Marsh)

Glasgow King's Theatre

12-16 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/kings-theatre-glasgow

Edinburgh Playhouse

19-23 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/edinburgh-playhouse



New Theatre Oxford

3- 7 December 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-theatre-oxford/



Brighton Theatre Royal

17 December 2024 – 5 January 2025

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/theatre-royal-brighton/

Comments