Full Cast Set For 101 DALMATIANS Musical UK & Ireland Tour

The tour will first stop at New Wimbledon Theatre 22-29 June 2024.
101 Dalmatians has released the full cast joining previously announced Cruella de Vils Kym Marsh and Faye Tozer touring the UK and Ireland from June 2024 - Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Ross Dorrington (Ensemble), Benjamin Durham (Ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Tom Norman (Ensemble), Hugo Rolland (Ensemble), Lindo Shinda (Ensemble), Eugene Shire (Swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (Ensemble).
The new musical version of Dodie Smith's classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.
When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there's trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.
This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!
After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.
101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL 2024 UK TOUR VENUES:
22-29 June 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-wimbledon-theatre
(Starring Kym Marsh)
2-6 July 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
(Starring Kym Marsh)
9-13 July 2024
norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/101-dalmatians
(Starring Faye Tozer)
16-20 July 2024
marlowetheatre.com/shows/101-dalmatians
(Starring Faye Tozer)
23-27 July 2024
www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/101-dalmatians
(Starring Faye Tozer)
30 July - 10 August 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/palace-theatre-manchester
(Starring Kym Marsh)
13-17 August 2024
www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians
(Starring Kym Marsh)
20-24 August 2024
www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians
(Starring Faye Tozer)
27 August - 1 September 2024
www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians
(Starring Kym Marsh)
5-8 September 2024
trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/musical/101-dalmatians-the-musical-tickets
(Starring Kym Marsh)
17 – 21 September 2024
www.gaietytheatre.ie/events/101-dalmatians-the-musical
(Starring Kym Marsh)
24-28 September 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/liverpool-empire
(Starring Kym Marsh)
1-5 October 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/milton-keynes-theatre
(Starring Kym Marsh)
8-12 October 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-victoria-theatre
(Starring Kym Marsh)
15-19 October 2024
trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/musical/101-dalmatians-the-musical-tickets
(Starring Kym Marsh)
22-26 October 2024
www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians-2024
(Starring Kym Marsh)
29 October-2 November 2024
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/101-dalmatians
(Starring Kym Marsh)
5-9 November 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/grand-opera-house-york
(Starring Kym Marsh)
12-16 November 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/kings-theatre-glasgow
19-23 November 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/edinburgh-playhouse
3- 7 December 2024
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-theatre-oxford/
17 December 2024 – 5 January 2025
www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/theatre-royal-brighton/
