Rhea Norwood, Layton Williams, and More Will Join CABARET in London

New principal casting has been announced for the West End production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB.

From 3 June 2024, star of the Netflix smash hit series Heartstopper Rhea Norwood will play Sally Bowles and Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Bad Education star Layton Williams will play The Emcee. They will be joined by Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider and Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz.

Rhea Norwood and Layton Williams will play the roles until Saturday 21 September 2024.

CABARET recently celebrated the milestone of 1000 performances at the KIT KAT CLUB and is currently booking until February 2025. kitkat.club

Rhea, Layton, Sally Ann and Fenton join Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Laura Delany as Rosie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu and Travis Ross as Bobby. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Rhea Norwood trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. She is probably best known for playing Imogen Heaney in the Netflix hit, Heartstopper, and will also appear in the third series later this year. Her other screen credits include the Amazon Prime comedy Your Christmas or Mine 2 and the Channel 4 drama Consent. Cabaret marks Rhea's professional stage and West End debut.

Layton Williams recently reached the final of Strictly Coming Dancing. His many theatre credits include Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End and on the International Tour, Angel in Rent at The Other Palace, Kiss Me, Kate at the Sheffield Crucible, the national tour of Hairspray, Billy in Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace and The Car Man and Lord of the Flies, both for Matthew Bourne's New Adventures. His TV credits include Stephen Carmichael in Bad Education, Benidorm and Beautiful People and his film credits include Rocketman, The Bad Education movie and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Sally Ann Triplett most recently appeared as Gran in The Witches at the National Theatre and Aunt Eller in Oklahoma! at the Wyndham's Theatre. Her many other West End credits include Donna in Mamma Mia!, Roxie in Chicago, Grizabella in Cats, Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, Rizzo in Grease, Ruby Keeler in Jolson and Miss Berta in Acorn Antiques The Musical. She has also appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland and Sting's The Last Ship. She is well known for representing the United Kingdom twice at the Eurovision Song Contest in the 1980s.



Fenton Gray's many West End credits include Gus in Cats, Blood Brothers and Les Misérables. He has appeared many times with the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company playing lead roles in productions of The Mikado and The Yeoman of the Guard on tour throughout the UK, in the West End and extensively throughout the US. His other credits include Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors at Leicester Haymarket and Into the Woods at Manchester Library Theatre.

Rhea Norwood is not scheduled to perform on Wednesday 5 June (matinee), Thursday 13 June (evening), Wednesday 19 June (matinee), Thursday 27 June (evening), Wednesday 3 July (matinee), Thursday 11 July (evening), Wednesday 17 July (matinee), Thursday 25 July (evening), Wednesday 31 July (matinee), Thursday 8 August (evening), Wednesday 14 August (matinee), Thursday 22 August (evening), Wednesday 28 August (matinee), Thursday 5 September (evening), Wednesday 11 September (matinee) and Thursday 19 September (evening. At these performances, the role will be played by our alternate Sally Bowles, Nic Myers.

Layton Williams is not scheduled to perform on Saturday 29 June (matinee and evening), Tuesday 16 July (evening), Wednesday 17 July (matinee and evening), Monday 5 August (evening), Friday 13 September (evening) and Saturday 14 September (matinee and evening). At these performances, the role will be played by Toby Turpin.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 it won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

The Broadway production of CABARET starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin opened last month at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre and recently received nine Tony Award nominations.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

