Show of the Week: Save Up to 39% on WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is an all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza, featuring a score of original songs by the dynamic, award-winning writing team of Marlow & Moss. From catchy pop songs that you won’t be able to stop singing, hilarious pastiches of well-known musicals, dazzling disco anthems and orchestral epics, Marlow & Moss’ score will capture audiences’ hearts – and ears.

The new musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE? will release its Original London Cast Recording in early 2025, with the first single, Disco Ball, releasing early on Monday 16th December. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the multi-award-winning duo behind the global phenomenon SIX, this show is a must-see for anyone who’s ever navigated the complexities of modern relationships.

