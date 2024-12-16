Show of the Week: Save Up to 39% on WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
The show is now playing at the Garrick Theatre.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
Save up to 39% on Why Am I So Single? now playing at the Garrick Theatre.

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is an all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza, featuring a score of original songs by the dynamic, award-winning writing team of Marlow & Moss.  From catchy pop songs that you won’t be able to stop singing, hilarious pastiches of well-known musicals, dazzling disco anthems and orchestral epics, Marlow & Moss’ score will capture audiences’ hearts – and ears. 

The new musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE? will release its Original London Cast Recording in early 2025, with the first single, Disco Ball, releasing early on Monday 16th December. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the multi-award-winning duo behind the global phenomenon SIX, this show is a must-see for anyone who’s ever navigated the complexities of modern relationships. 

Offers and Validity

Peak
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £ 90 - Now £55

Off Peak
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £83 - Now £55

Valid 18 Dec, 20 Dec, 21 Dec, 22 Dec, 24 Dec, 26 Dec, 29 Dec, 31 Dec, 14 Jan and 15 Jan.




