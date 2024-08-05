News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Show of the Month: Save Up to 43% on Tickets to KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre

Tickets are available from £22.50.

By: Aug. 05, 2024
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Show of the Month: Save Up to 43% on Tickets to KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Save up to 43% on tickets to Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican Theatre. Tickets are available from £22.50.

LATEST NEWS

Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte Will Make West End Debuts in UK Premiere of BARCELONA
Video: DEATH OF ENGLAND at @sohoplace Releases New Trailer
Review: A CHORUS LINE, Sadler's Wells
Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 18: SAM SMITH, Royal Albert Hall

The cast is led by Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block. With warring-exes, singing gangsters and unforgettable witty songs, this farce has it all – and is brought to life by a full-scale orchestra and a company of over 50. 

Offers and Validity

Was £36 - Now £22.50
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £78 - Now £55
Was £90 - Now £65
Was £96 - Now £65
Was £102 - Now £75
Was £119 - Now £85
Was £149 - Now £85

Valid on all performances Monday to Saturday evening and Tuesday matinees until 14 September 2024. (Excl. Thursday and Saturday matinee performances)16 August 2024




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos