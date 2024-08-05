Show of the Month: Save Up to 43% on Tickets to KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 43% on tickets to Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican Theatre. Tickets are available from £22.50.

The cast is led by Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block. With warring-exes, singing gangsters and unforgettable witty songs, this farce has it all – and is brought to life by a full-scale orchestra and a company of over 50.

Offers and Validity

Was £36 - Now £22.50

Was £54 - Now £35

Was £78 - Now £55

Was £90 - Now £65

Was £96 - Now £65

Was £102 - Now £75

Was £119 - Now £85

Was £149 - Now £85

Valid on all performances Monday to Saturday evening and Tuesday matinees until 14 September 2024. (Excl. Thursday and Saturday matinee performances)16 August 2024

