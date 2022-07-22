Sharon Small Joins David Tennant and Elliot Levey in the West End Revival of C.P. Taylor's GOOD

Ahead of rehearsals starting next month, Dominic Cooke's new production of C.P. Taylor's Good, starring David Tennant and Elliot Levey, announces that Sharon Small will join the cast for its strictly limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre this autumn.

Small reunites with fellow Scottish actor David Tennant, having first appeared together in a short film 25 years ago, and is best known for her long running role as Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers in the BBC adaptation of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, Good will play a strictly limited 11-week season from Thursday 6 October (press night Wednesday 12 October) to Saturday 24 December 2022.

Director Dominic Cooke said:

"I am so excited to finally get 'GOOD' into rehearsals and our patience has been rewarded with the thrilling combination of David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small together on stage. I can't wait for audiences to experience C.P. Taylor's remarkable and timely play with these three fantastic actors."

Professor John Halder is a 'good' man.

But 'good' men must adapt to survive.

How is it possible to be a 'good' person when things are falling apart?

As the world faces a World War, John Halder, a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale. Good is a warning for our times.

Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke reimagines one of Britain's most powerful, political plays with David Tennant returning to the West End alongside Elliot Levey and Sharon Small, for 11 weeks only.

GOOD will be the debut West End production for Fictionhouse, an independent producing company, established by Dominic Cooke and Kate Horton. Their long and fruitful working relationship, which began at the Royal Shakespeare Company, developed into a celebrated partnership at the Royal Court Theatre where they were Artistic Director and Executive Director respectively from 2007 - 2014. At the Royal Court they produced over 100 new plays and were the original producing team behind a series of notable award-winning productions including Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, Nick Payne's Constellations and Mike Bartlett's c*ckall of which have received recent West End revivals. Their productions have been nominated for 210 major awards, winning 59, and their partnership saw the development and launch of an exciting new generation of playwrights including Mike Bartlett, Polly Stenham, Bola Agbaje, Nick Payne, Lucy Kirkwood and Tarell Alvin McCraney. Recent productions include The Normal Heart by Larry Kramer (NT, London) and current projects include The Music Man (Broadway) and The Narcissist (Chichester Festival Theatre).

