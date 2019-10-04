Serena Hill Named Casting Director For Trafalgar Theatre Productions

Trafalgar Theatre Productions, the producing arm of Trafalgar Entertainment, has today announced the appointment of Serena Hill who has joined the company in the new role of Casting Director.

Serena was Head of Casting for The National Theatre (1987-2003) and The Royal Court (1985-87), and was Casting Director for The Sydney Theatre Company (2003-2017). Most recently she was working as a freelance casting director in London.

Serena Hill said: "I'm delighted to be joining Howard and the team at Trafalgar Theatre Productions at an exciting time for the company. They're collaborating with some of the best creative teams in the industry at the moment with a really solid slate of productions across the group. I'm looking forward to playing my part in casting future productions for London, the UK and overseas."

Howard Panter said: "Serena is a very established casting director with significant experience gained at The Royal Court, The National Theatre, the Sydney Theatre Company and most recently as a freelance casting director in London. I am sure she will be a huge asset to the production team as it continues to grow and we all look forward to working with her."

Serena will be based at Trafalgar Entertainment's London Production Office on The Strand where she will be working across the company's full slate of productions, at Trafalgar Studios, in the West End, nationally and internationally.

Trafalgar Theatre Productions is currently producing A Day in the Death of Joe Egg at Trafalgar Studios starring Toby Stephens, Claire Skinner and Patricia Hodge, the multi Tony and Olivier winning Lincoln Center musical, The King and I (following its sell-out run at the London Palladium) on an international and national tour (having just returned from a sell-out season in Tokyo) and The Rocky Horror Show worldwide (including Asia, South Africa and Europe) and currently in the UK.

Recent productions and co-productions include Equus by Peter Shaffer, Arinze Kené's Misty, Nine Night with The National Theatre and Tom Morris's musical The Grinning Man - all at Trafalgar Studios, The Height of the Storm starring Dame Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce at the Wyndham's Theatre, Mary Stuart starring Juliet Stevenson and Lia Williams at the Duke of York's Theatre, The Starry Messenger starring Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth McGovern at the Wyndham's Theatre, Apologia starring Stockard Channing, Admissions starring Alex Kingston at Trafalgar Studios and Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre. Previously Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire built the Ambassador Theatre Group from scratch, into the largest theatre owning and producing company in the world.





