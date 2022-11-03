Save up to 72% on JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre
Book by 5 November for tickets from just £15
Tickets from just £15 for John Gabriel Borkman
John Gabriel Borkman, once an illustrious entrepreneur, has been brought low by a prison sentence for fraud. As he paces alone in an upstairs room, bankrupt and disgraced, he is obsessed by dreams of his comeback. Downstairs, his estranged wife plots the restoration of the family name. When her sister arrives unannounced, she triggers a desperate showdown with the past.
Simon Russell Beale plays Borkman in Ibsen's towering masterpiece.
Valid Monday to Saturday until 19 November 2022.
Book by 5 November 2022
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
November 2, 2022
Icarus Theatre Collective has pulled its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The production received an online backlash after a casting breakdown went out last week stating the production would be set in 1930s Germany, where Romeo was a member of the Hitler Youth, and Juliet was a young girl from the Jewish community.
Lineup Announced for STRICTLY COME DANCING THE PROFESSIONALS UK Tour 2023
November 2, 2022
A spectacular line-up of some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road next year for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour.
Save up to 35% on LA CLIQUE at Leicester Square Spiegeltent
November 2, 2022
London, get ready to party! Save up to 35% on La Clique: tickets from £27.50
Bush Theatre Will Close During the Day as Part of Cost-Cutting Measures
November 1, 2022
West London's Bush Theatre has revealed that they will close during the day to the public, as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures. From now on, the building will be open from 5pm Monday to Saturday, or 1pm on matinee days.
Show of the Month: Save up to 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gillian Lynne Theatre
November 1, 2022
Show of the Month: tickets from £25 for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe