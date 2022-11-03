Save up to 72% on JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre

Tickets from just £15 for John Gabriel Borkman

John Gabriel Borkman, once an illustrious entrepreneur, has been brought low by a prison sentence for fraud. As he paces alone in an upstairs room, bankrupt and disgraced, he is obsessed by dreams of his comeback. Downstairs, his estranged wife plots the restoration of the family name. When her sister arrives unannounced, she triggers a desperate showdown with the past.

Simon Russell Beale plays Borkman in Ibsen's towering masterpiece.

Tickets from just £15.

Valid Monday to Saturday until 19 November 2022.

Book by 5 November 2022