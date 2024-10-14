Save Up to 65% on A FACE IN THE CROWD at the Young Vic

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 65% on tickets to A Face In The Crowd at the Young Vic. Tickets are available from £15!

'You gotta keep him here, Miss Jeffries. He’s the goose who laid the golden egg.' When radio producer Marcia Jeffries meets drifter “Lonesome Rhodes”, she immediately gives him a slot on her show. But as Lonesome's fan base grows and the politicians take notice, Marcia realises she has unleashed a force she can no longer control.

As countries across the world head to the polls, legendary singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and award-winning Broadway playwright Sarah Ruhl’s timely new musical reignites this Hollywood classic about celebrity, power, and politics.

Starring Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) and Anoushka Lucas (recent Young Vic smash-hit Oklahoma!), A Face in the Crowd will be Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah's final show at the Young Vic, with design by Anna Fleischle.

Offers and Validity

Was £34 - Now £15

Was £42 - Now £15

Was £60 - Now £25

Was £72 - Now £35

Valid on all performances Monday to Saturday from 08 October 2024 - 03 November 2024. (Excl. 09 October @ 2:30 and 11 October @ 7:30)

Comments