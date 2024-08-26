News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Save Up to 59% on Tickets to SHOWSTOPPER! at the Cambridge Theatre

Tickets are available from £15! 

Aug. 26, 2024
Save Up to 59% on Tickets to SHOWSTOPPER! at the Cambridge Theatre Image
Save up to 59% on tickets to Showstopper! at the Cambridge Theatre. Tickets are available from £15! 

Spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest returns to the West End.

A brand-new musical comedy is created live in front of your very eyes at each performance of this multi award-winning show, as audience suggestions are instantly transformed into hilarious all-singing, all-dancing entertainment.

With thirteen years as an Edinburgh Festival must-see, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, these incredible performers are guaranteed to impress.

So, whether you fancy Hamilton in a hospital or Sondheim in the Sahara, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will sing it!

Offers and Validity

Was £36 - Now £15
Was £48 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35

Valid on all performances from July onwards.




