Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 59% on tickets to Showstopper! at the Cambridge Theatre. Tickets are available from £15!

Spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest returns to the West End.

A brand-new musical comedy is created live in front of your very eyes at each performance of this multi award-winning show, as audience suggestions are instantly transformed into hilarious all-singing, all-dancing entertainment.

With thirteen years as an Edinburgh Festival must-see, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, these incredible performers are guaranteed to impress.

So, whether you fancy Hamilton in a hospital or Sondheim in the Sahara, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will sing it!

Offers and Validity

Was £36 - Now £15

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £54 - Now £35

Valid on all performances from July onwards.

Comments