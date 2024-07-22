Save Up to 39% on Tickets to KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER at the Ambassador's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Save up to 39% on tickets for Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder at the Ambassador's Theatre. Tickets are available fom £35!

It’s murder in the West End - as the award-winning musical comedy Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! hits London.

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own!

This big-hearted, laugh out loud musical follows the unlikely crime-fighting duo as they put their friendship on the line to become part of the story. Can they crack the case, (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again…?

After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh, Kathy & Stella arrive at The Ambassadors Theatre this Spring.

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! is the ‘bloody marvellous’ (Financial Times) musical from Jon Brittain (Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish) with Fabian Aloise (Sunset Boulevard) and is produced by the multi Olivier Award-winners behind Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and The 39 Steps.

Offers and Validity

Monday to Friday

Was £42 - Now £35

Was £48 - Now £40

Was £66 - Now £45

Was £72 - Now £45

Was £90 - Now £59.50

Was £96 - Now £59.50

Was £114 - Now £79.50

Was £119 - Now £79.50

Was £149 - Now £95

Was £155 - Now £95



Saturdays

Was £42 - Now £35

Was £48 - Now £40

Was £66 - Now £50

Was £72 - Now £50

Was £90 - Now £65

Was £96 - Now £65

Was £114 - Now £85

Was £119 - Now £85

Was £149 - Now £100

Was £155 - Now £100



Valid on all performances from 18 July 2024 - 06 September 2024.

