SECOND BEST Starring Asa Butterfield Extends Run at Riverside Studios

Second Best, starring Asa Butterfield, will present an extra week of performances at the Riverside Studios. Written by Barney Norris and directed by Michael Longhurst, his not-to-be-missed engagement plays a strictly limited run until Saturday 1 March, 2025. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

At ten years old, Martin Hill was on the brink of stardom, down to the final two contenders for the role of Harry Potter but narrowly missing out. Now an adult, Martin is about to embark on the ultimate adventure – fatherhood. As he navigates this whirlwind of emotions, he is pulled back to that pivotal moment in his past as he struggles to move beyond imagining what his life might have been.

Second Best is a playful yet poignant new play about fate, near misses and the winding paths life takes. It explores the ache of almost touching greatness and the humour and hope that come when dreams remain just out of reach. A story about the tender moments that shape us, Second Best is for anyone who has ever wondered about the road not taken, and whether the other life would have been as glittering as it looks.

Producer, Simon Friend says of today's announcement: “I remain completely in awe of the exceptional work of Asa and the entire creative team of Second Best. It's wonderful to have such public and critical adoration for this one-of-a-kind hilarious and heart-breaking solo performance which we are fortunate enough to now have around for a little bit longer!”

Photo credit: Hugo Glendenning

Comments