Royal Shakespeare Company Updates COVID-19 Regulations

The Royal Shakespeare Company has updated its COVID-19 regulations as of this week.

In light of the updated government guidelines, from Wednesday 15 December, all audience members over the age of 18 attending The Magician's Elephant in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre will be required to provide proof of a current lateral flow test result (taken within the previous 48 hours of their visit) or of their double vaccination status before being able to enter the building, unless otherwise exempt. Test/vaccination status checks will take place at the bag check point outside the building.

This will apply to those attending performances only. It will not apply to people visiting the RSC's Rooftop Restaurant, shop or Box Office outside of show times.

It remains compulsory for everyone visiting the Royal Shakespeare Theatre buildings to wear a face covering whilst moving around the site and throughout the duration of performances except from those who are exempt, those under 11 years of age, or when eating or drinking in the building.

The company's Executive Director Catherine Mallyon said: 'Whilst we are disappointed that the pandemic has again reached a point at which there is a requirement for increased measures, we understand the need for this latest legislation and are well prepared for this latest update, which is designed to slow the spread of the new variant Omicron.

"Our continued priority is to create the safest and most comfortable environment for people to work in and visit. Whilst, as an indoor seated venue, we remain legally exempt from new legislation around covid passports, we want to do all we can to keep everyone safe and ensure that we are able to continue to perform and serve our audiences as we enter the holiday period."

If you are unable to provide proof of double vaccination or lateral flow test status, please contact our Box Office on 01789 331111 or email tickets@rsc.org.uk and the company will refund your tickets or offer you a gift voucher for their full value.