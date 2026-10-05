Rowan Atkinson to Return to West End Stage With ROWAN LIVE
The strictly limited season will run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.
Rowan Atkinson will bring his new theatre show, Rowan Live, to London next February for a strictly limited season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.
The season of 30 performances only will begin on Monday 8 February and run through to Saturday 13 March, with an opening night scheduled for Tuesday 16 February 2027.
Sign-up for priority booking from 9am on Wednesday, 7 October at www.rowanlive.co.uk. Public booking opens at 12pm on Wednesday, 7 October.
Rowan Atkinson returns to where it all began, the theatre, to bring some of his most famous comedy sketches and iconic characters vividly to life.
With their unique blend of physical comedy and impeccable timing, Atkinson's characters have become globally cherished. From the wonderfully chaotic Mr Bean to the brilliantly irreverent Blackadder, alongside favourites from Not the Nine O'Clock News and brand new material created with long-term collaborators Richard Curtis, Ben Elton and Howard Goodall, Rowan Live celebrates an extraordinary body of work in a whole new light.
Rowan Atkinson commented: “It is forty years since I last did a comedy sketch show in the West End, and I thought it would be fun to perform again the sketches that began it all for myself and Richard Curtis, and in which my most well-known characters originated; alongside some surprise new material written especially for this show.'
Richard Curtis said: “I first saw Rowan perform on stage in 1976, 50 years ago - and it was instantly clear to all of us that we were watching a unique, once in a lifetime talent. 50 years later, this summer, we started putting this show together in front of a small audience, and all that magic, that unique accuracy and comic genius is still there for all to see. It's such a joy and honour for me to be part of a show that will include the very best of Rowan on stage - all his voices, shapes, faces and characters. I hope it will make people very happy.”
Rowan Live will be directed by Raz Shaw and music is by Howard Goodall.
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