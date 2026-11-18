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The Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST) and Exeter Northcott Theatre in partnership with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch; Northern Stage, Newcastle; Salisbury Playhouse; and Royal & Derngate, Northampton have announced Matthew Iliffe as the Winner of the 2026 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award. Danielle Kassarate and Beth Knight are the Joint Runners-up.

Now in its tenth year, this prestigious Award – which honours the memory of RTST co-founder, Sir Peter Hall – provides the winner with their first-time, career-transformative opportunity to direct a fully realised, mid-scale production of a classic or modern play on the main stage of a British regional theatre and to take it on tour. At the same time, the Award delivers meaningful financial support from the RTST to the participating regional theatres.

As the 2026 Award-winner, Matthew Iliffe will create a brand-new production on the main stage at Exeter Northcott Theatre in a co-production with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Northern Stage in Newcastle, Salisbury Playhouse and Royal & Derngate in Northampton. The production will open in October 2027 as part of Exeter Northcott Theatre's autumn season and then tour to the co-producer venues.

The RTST will make a grant of £60,000 to support the costs of the production.

Matthew Iliffe is an award-winning theatre director whose directing credits include Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky at Southwark Playhouse, Slippery at Omnibus Theatre and Foam at the Finborough Theatre. He directed the world premiere of Sophie Swithinbank's Bacon at the Finborough Theatre, which subsequently played at Riverside Studios, Summerhall Edinburgh, Bristol Old Vic and SoHo Playhouse in New York, before a foreign-language production at YES24 Stage in Seoul, South Korea.

Matthew won 'Best Director of a Play' at the Off West End Awards for Bacon and has twice received the Standing Ovation Award for 'Best Production' – for Bacon and Foam.

Matthew's forthcoming work includes directing the world premiere of The Gentleman of Wimbledon by Oliver Lehne at Park Theatre in 2027.

The joint runners-up, Daneille Kassarate and Beth Knight, have each won the opportunity to be mentored by Exeter Northcott Theatre.

The winner and joint runners-up were selected for their demonstration of exceptional directing skills at the conclusion of a rigorous and competitive process judged by a distinguished panel comprising Chair, Martin Berry, Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive of Exeter Northcott Theatre; Sir Nicholas Hytner, Artistic Director of the Bridge Theatre; Natalie Ibu, Artistic Director of Northern Stage; Jesse Jones, Artistic Director of Royal & Derngate; Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative/Salisbury Playhouse; Prema Mehta, Lighting Designer; Hannah Sinclair Robinson, actor; Alex Thorpe, Creative Director of Queen's Theatre Hornchurch; and Roy Williams, playwright.

Matthew Iliffe, the Award-Winner commented, "I'm absolutely thrilled to receive the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award. I've spent most of my time working in studio spaces, often championing new writers with limited resources and always with the belief that the scale of an idea needn't be limited by the size of the stage. However, I've been striving for an opportunity to make work for a wider audience. To have that ambition recognised in this way, with the opportunity to take the next step in my career by working with major regional theatres across the country, is incredibly meaningful. I'm enormously grateful to the RTST, the judging panel and each of the five co-producing theatres for placing their confidence in me. This award is important for emerging directors, as one of the few opportunities to move from the room above a pub to the main stage, and I'm excited to embrace the creative possibilities that lie ahead."

Sir Geoffrey Cass, RTST Chair of the Board of Trustees, said, “The 2026 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award had 8 finalists of the highest calibre, selected from a strong field of some 70 candidates. The winner and joint runners-up were selected after an exacting test of their directing skills over a weekend of Director Workshops in which they were observed directing actors, and then interviewed, twice, by our judging panel of distinguished theatre practitioners. The winner's prize is the exceptional opportunity to direct a mid-scale touring production to be originated on the main stage of Exeter Northcott Theatre. We are immensely grateful to the Northcott and its Creative Director & Joint Chief Executive, Martin Berry; to its partners, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Northern Stage, Salisbury Playhouse and Royal & Derngate; to the Panellists; and to the Workshop actors for their roles in the process. Again, the Award fulfils our twin objectives of identifying and promoting the careers of the country's finest rising directing talent and supporting excellent British regional theatres. We warmly congratulate the winner, Matthew Iliffe, the joint runners-up, Danielle Kassarate and Beth Knight, and applaud the five other directors who made it to the Shortlist.“

Mark Hawes, Director of the RTST, commented, “Opportunities for directors who aspire to progress from directing on the small-scale to directing on the mid-scale are rare. This unique Award creates such an opportunity. We're proud that, once again, it's the catalyst for a regional touring production directed by the winner as their mid-scale directing debut. This will be our tenth anniversary Award-production – again providing a career-transformative opportunity for the winner, as well as work for multiple theatre practitioners, and high-quality drama for audiences around the country. While there can only be one winner – in this case, the brilliant Matthew Iliffe – the selection process gives other talented directors valuable professional experience, recognition and new connections through meeting the influential theatre practitioners on our selection Panel. Many directors who've been through the process in the past have testified that it has informed their practice as directors and opened doors for them. The opportunity is refreshed each year with a different lead theatre and a different judging panel. Hence, we often see directors enter again in a future year if they don't at first succeed – we welcome this. Matthew has triumphed this year, and we can't wait to see his production.”

Martin Berry, Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive of Exeter Northcott Theatre commented, “We are delighted to have awarded Matthew the RTST Sir Peter Hall Award. He is a deeply thoughtful, empathetic and visionary director, with an extraordinary future ahead of him. We were hugely impressed by the intelligence of his work, and particularly by his immaculate attention to detail and instinctive understanding of how every element of a production can serve the story. Above all, he has a passion for making theatre that matters: theatre that tells important stories, challenges perspectives and breathes fresh, unexpected life into classic texts. I look forward very much to supporting and watching the show he makes."

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