Video: Watch Freddie De Tommaso Perform 'Recondita armonia' In TOSCA At The Royal Opera

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A new video from The Royal Opera features Freddie De Tommaso performing "Recondita armonia" (Hidden Harmony) from Puccini's TOSCA at the Royal Opera House. The Act 1 aria is sung by the painter Mario Cavaradossi as he works on a portrait and reflects on the beauty of his lover, the opera singer Floria Tosca. Check out the video!

Puccini's opera follows Tosca and Cavaradossi, whose love and devotion to their art are threatened when Cavaradossi helps an escaped political prisoner. Their actions draw the attention of Baron Scarpia, the ruthless Chief of Police, who forces Tosca into a devastating bargain to save the man she loves.

Directed by Oliver Mears, the production reimagines the operatic thriller in a contemporary, war-torn Rome. The staging features designs by Simon Lima Holdsworth and costumes by Ilona Karas, bringing a modern setting to Puccini's story of love, jealousy and betrayal.

The production is also available to stream through Royal Ballet and Opera Stream.

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