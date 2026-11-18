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STAGE+, Deutsche Grammophon's premium classical streaming platform, and Marquee TV have announced a partnership to present a filmed presentation of the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists' and Studio2359’s acclaimed production of Purcell's Dido & Aeneas.

Captured beneath the iconic hull of London's Cutty Sark, and directed and filmed by Andrew Staples, the production will premiere globally on both platforms on 28 November 2026, 19:00 GMT/ 20:00 CET, bringing one of the year's most imaginative operatic performances to audiences worldwide. The production has been widely praised by critics, with The Guardian calling it “a tremendous performance” and The Times highlighting “the glorious quality of musicianship throughout”.

The collaboration brings together two of the world's leading arts streaming platforms. Marquee TV offers audiences an extensive catalogue spanning opera, theatre, dance and classical music, while STAGE+, created by Deutsche Grammophon, is dedicated to world-class classical music performances, live streams and exclusive catalogue productions. Together, the platforms are expanding the global reach of landmark live performances.

The production of Dido & Aeneas transforms one of Britain's most extraordinary historic spaces into an intimate operatic stage. Directed by Andrew Staples and conducted by Jonathan Sells, the immersive performance combines music, movement and theatrical staging within the dramatic dry dock of the world's last surviving tea clipper.

Created especially for this remarkable maritime setting, Purcell's tragic tale of love, duty and abandonment unfolds beneath the soaring wooden hull of the 19th-century vessel, whose striking architecture and atmospheric acoustics create an unforgettable backdrop for one of opera's greatest works.

Conceived and performed by the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, two of the world’s most distinguished and internationally renowned ensembles, the production features an outstanding cast of internationally acclaimed young artists, including Karima El Demerdasch as Dido, Hubert Zapiór as Aeneas, Johanna Wallroth as Belinda and Bethany Horak-Hallett as the Sorceress.

The performance also incorporates Purcell's Funeral Sentences, written for the funeral of Queen Mary, whose connection to nearby Greenwich deepens the production's relationship with the surrounding historic landscape.

Edward Humphrey, CEO of Marquee TV comments: “This co-production with STAGE+ reflects our shared commitment to bringing extraordinary live performances to audiences wherever they are. Filmed beneath the remarkable hull of Cutty Sark, this production captures the imagination and artistry of the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists in a truly unforgettable setting. We're delighted to partner with STAGE+ to make this exceptional interpretation of Purcell's masterpiece available to viewers around the world.”

Franziska Facile, Senior Director Audiovisual & Platform Content at Deutsche Grammophon says: “At STAGE+, we believe the finest performances deserve equally exceptional audiovisual presentation. Andrew Staples' imaginative staging beneath the hull of Cutty Sark transforms Dido & Aeneas into a uniquely cinematic and immersive experience, while remaining true to Purcell's masterpiece. We are delighted to collaborate with Marquee TV to bring this extraordinary production to audiences worldwide and to continue expanding access to world-class classical performance.”

Andrew Staples, Director comments: “Cutty Sark offered a setting where Purcell's world felt astonishingly close. Beneath its suspended hull, the tensions at the heart of Dido & Aeneas – love and duty, arrival and departure, hope and loss – gained a new immediacy. We're delighted that this unique production will now reach audiences far beyond those who experienced it live.”

Originally staged beneath Cutty Sark in Greenwich, the production was conceived to harness the ship's remarkable architecture and acoustics, creating a powerful dialogue between Purcell's seafaring tragedy and one of Britain's most celebrated maritime landmarks.

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