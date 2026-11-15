"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Fumi Kaneko Dances Sugar Plum Fairy in New THE NUTCRACKER Video
Footage shows the Kingdom of Sweets solo set to Tchaikovsky's score.
Fumi Kaneko of The Royal Ballet is featured in a new video of the Sugar Plum Fairy solo from THE NUTCRACKER, filmed ahead of the ballet's return to the Royal Opera House. Check out the video!
In the clip, the Sugar Plum Fairy dances in the Kingdom of Sweets to Tchaikovsky's music. The solo comes as part of Clara's Christmas Eve adventure, the journey at the center of the story.
THE NUTCRACKER is set to return to the Main Stage at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden on 3 December, continuing the company's festive-season programming. Tickets and further information are available through the Royal Ballet and Opera website.
The Royal Opera House has been active across its ballet and opera programming in recent weeks. As reviewed by BroadwayWorld, Royal Ballet & Opera also presented MADAM, a work centered on Ninette de Valois, the founder of The Royal Ballet School and the two companies that grew from it.
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