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New vocal arts house BARDO has announced the interdisciplinary creative team behind the World Premiere of its debut production, The Matchgirl Passion, which runs at Marylebone Theatre from 4–6 February 2027, with press night on Thursday 4 February.

The Matchgirl Passion brings together Oscar Wilde's The Happy Prince and Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Match Girl, two tales united by a profound compassion for those whom society chooses not to see, and animates them through a fusion of puppetry, narration, hand-drawn animation and choral music.

Both stories will be brought to life through puppets designed by Caroline Bowman (Life of Pi– national and international tour, The Jungle Book – National Theatre, and Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr Fox), and a hand-drawn projected set by visual designer, Céleste Langrée (Les Sentinelles - Opéra National de Bordeaux and Opéra Comique, Paris, Mahler's Le Chant de la Terre - Opéra d'Avignon).

The Matchgirl Passion is set to the music of David Lang's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Little Match Girl Passion and also features music by Caroline Shaw, Joanna Marsh and Henry Purcell, all performed by 16 exceptional singers drawn from leading chamber choirs and opera companies across Europe.

The production is conducted by BARDO artistic and musical Director, Jamie Powe(Director of The Fourth Choir); with stage direction from Jonny Danciger (La Dame de Pique – Battersea Arts Centre).

High above a city, a gilded statue of a prince looks down upon the suffering of its people. Having known only beauty and happiness in life, the Happy Prince is moved by the poverty and hardship he now sees. With the help of a devoted swallow, he begins to give away his riches, piece by piece, to those in need. As winter approaches, their extraordinary acts of kindness come at an increasingly terrible cost.

Elsewhere, on a bitterly cold winter's night, a little girl wanders the streets, desperately trying to sell her matches. Afraid to return home, she strikes them one by one to keep warm. In their fleeting flames, she glimpses visions of comfort, love and a world beyond her suffering.

Founded by conductor and artistic director Jamie Powe, BARDO was created to reimagine how audiences experience classical and vocal music through multidisciplinary theatrical productions built around voices. Working at the intersection of concert, theatre and live experience, the company brings together leading artists from across music, design, puppetry, technology and storytelling to create visually ambitious performances designed to engage audiences beyond the traditional classical sector.

Jamie Powe, Founder and Artistic Director of BARDO, says, “With 'The Matchgirl Passion', we wanted to create a production where choral music is part of a much bigger storytelling experience. What excites me most about this creative team is the imagination each artist brings to the project. Caroline Bowman's puppets, Céleste Langrée's hand-drawn visual world and Jonny Danciger's direction create a compelling dialogue with the music, revealing new dimensions within these stories of compassion and human connection so they can resonate with new audiences."

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