Riverside Studios Hosts International Programme Of Theatre, Film, Cabaret And Visual Arts For Winter Season

Details have been announced for events at Riverside Studios happening across October, November, and December, including theatre, cinema, exhibitions, and cabaret. The remainder of 2023 will see a major new exhibition celebrating Doctor Who in collaboration with the BBC; screenings including NT Live and other event cinema, as well as major releases; local and international cabaret, music, spoken word and comedy talent in the River Room, alongside an exciting and eclectic mix of theatrical productions in the two Studio spaces.

Rachel Tackley, Creative Director, said, “I am delighted to be working with brilliant producers of theatre, comedy and cinema to bring work of quality and ambition across all the spaces here at Riverside. It has been wonderful to see the venue operating at capacity and to see so many people coming here to enjoy the broad range of work we have on offer in Our Studios and cinemas. Naturally I am hugely excited that our resident Dalek has now been joined by the Tardis!”

The London premiere of ULSTER AMERICAN from the award-winning playwright David Ireland, starring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland, directed by Jeremy Herrin will soon open from 3 December for its strictly limited 8-week season; the critically acclaimed musical, FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS starring Olivier Award-winning legend Jenna Russell continues to wow audiences and must end 25 November; in Studio 3, Martins Imhangbe (Bridgerton) plays the title role in this fast-paced version of one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, OTHELLO, which features Iago played by three actors - Michael C. Fox (Downton Abbey), Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones; and PERICLES FOR AUTISTIC INDIVIDUALS AND THEIR FAMILIES adapted by Kelly Hunter returns to Riverside 23 - 27 October.

Made at Riverside Studios between 1964 and 1968, Doctor Who was one of the world's most successful and enduring television programmes. In the run up to its 60th anniversary, Riverside Studios has collaborated with the BBC to launch the exhibition REGENERATION AT RIVERSIDE supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The exhibition will feature unique and rarely seen before photography from the BBC's vast Photographic Archives.

Riverside Studios' Black History Month cinema season in October is now showing; with the rediscovered gem CLAUDINE (22 – 23 Oct) showcasing 1970s working-class New York Black life, restored in 4K and featuring knockout performances from leads Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones.

The venue's ‘Made at Riverside' strand, celebrating Riverside's history as a film and television studio since the 1930s, also continues: On 29 October they join the British Film Institute's nationwide celebration of the filmmaking duo Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger with a special screening of their ONE OF OUR AIRCRAFT IS MISSING with an introduction by academic Professor Ian Christie; this gripping wartime romp had special effects sequences filmed in part at Riverside and a short film narrated by John Gielgud will screen before.

Riverside Studios are also delighted to welcome the legendary Sir Trevor Nunn for an extended introduction to a screening of the filmed version of his milestone production of Shakespeare's OTHELLO (Thursday 26 October, 18:30), starring Ian McKellen, Willard White and Imogen Stubbs.

Tickets are on sale for one of the most significant new theatrical releases of October: Martin Scorsese returns with the long-anticipated true American crime story KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone from 20 October. To coincide with the release, Riverside Studios proudly bring you the re-release of hit 1974 classic: MEAN STREETS, starring Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel.

Taylor Swift: THE ERAS promises to capture a concert performance like no other from an artist at her undisputed peak - shows start from October 13 and presales for this in the US broke records!

CinemaItalia UK will return with THE FIRST DAY OF MY LIFE on 29 October, alongside EXHIBITION ON SCREEN: KLIMT on 30 October and NT LIVE: SKYLIGHT on 16 November which sees the return to the big screen after nearly ten years, Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan feature in the critically acclaimed revival of David Hare's play.

Riverside Studios' friends at the Tony Hancock society will also be presenting another winning showcase of the great comedian's TV episodes in HANCOCK'S HALF HOUR' TRIPLE BILL PART VI on Saturday 4 November.

An eclectic mix of local and international talent continues to thrive in the River Room with YOU GIVE ME FEVER - THE PHAEDRA CABARET (12 & 13 November); LIVE NEXT TO THE APOLLO (24 October, 7 & 21 November); POETRY OPEN-MIC NIGHT (25 October, 29 November); AMORE: JAZZ & WORLD MUSIC NIGHT (10 November, 18:30); PHOTOJOURNALISM HUB X RIVERSIDE STUDIOS (15 November, 19:00).

DUCK POND MARKET POP UP, an ethical, sustainable and vibrant marketplace for independent crafters, food producers and small businesses to sell in the local community, will be back on the fourth Sunday of every month at Riverside Studios.

Pitchblack Playback's next immersive listening session PITCHBLACK PLAYBACK: BEYONCÉ 'RENAISSANCE' on Tuesday 19 October will present Beyoncé's acclaimed 'Renaissance' in all its glory a. Plus, they'll return on Tuesday 24 October for MGMT's glorious debut and their 2018 album 'Little Dark Age' PITCHBLACK PLAYBACK: MGMT 'ORACULAR SPECTACULAR' + 'LITTLE DARK AGE' (DOUBLE-BILL).

Midweek matinee screenings continue in addition to its successful roster of Silver Screen showings on Monday, it will be programming reduced-price screenings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as part of its commitment to accessible and inclusive programming.

Tony Lankester, Executive Director, said: “It's so gratifying that, even as we plan for the future, Riverside still plays an outsize role in the life of our community and audiences continue to support what we do. Our building has never been busier and we're loving welcoming so many people through our doors every day.”