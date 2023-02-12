Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THIS IS THE LAND, VAULT Festival

Review: THIS IS THE LAND, VAULT Festival

An astonishingly strange show that aims at the oneiric but lands on the nonsensical.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Review: THIS IS THE LAND, VAULT Festival Some productions are about very little while being advertised as being about everything. This Is The Land would benefit from an explicatory essay being handed out once the performance ends. It's like one of those creepy dreams that border on the nightmarish where nothing makes sense and then your teeth fall out or you have to sit an exam naked. It aims at the oneiric but lands on the nonsensical.

It's apparently meant to represent the cyclical recurrence of the seasons and speak about "ecological crisis, social inequality, and political repression of dissenting voices". It's a lot to expect from curious dances with a primal echo or looped speeches or disconnected stories about "ice cream with nibbly-nobbly bits on".

The one created by Leeza Jessie, Xavier De Santos, Samuel De La Torre, Alice Barton, Sofia Velez, and composer John Baggott is an astonishingly strange show, which wouldn't be a problem if it wasn't so... well, meaninglessly weird.

It's a struggle to even describe what's put on stage. Episodic scenes mould together with frantic movement-led parts while one of them follows the others with a microphone in the hopes (we think) they'd talk to him. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. A bit Beckettian, a bit abstract, a bit like when Maureen moos in Rent. It's obscure and, frankly, bonkers. And not in a great way.

Harmonising and guttural noises discombobulate the audience but never provide the satisfaction of clarity. It's certainly something for those who are into eccentric performance art. Who knows, it might be a hoot for the Extinction Rebellion crowd. As one of the characters says, "What a f*cking journey".

This Is The Land runs at the Network Theatre as part of VAULT Festival until 19 February.




Review: SMOKE, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: SMOKE, Southwark Playhouse
A frustratingly capricious script shaped into a disturbingly sexy, impressive production.
Review: THE WHOREING TWENTIES at VAULT Festival Photo
Review: THE WHOREING TWENTIES at VAULT Festival
As someone named Kat in her twenties and living in the 20s, I thought it would be interesting to review Kat and Kat Comedy’s The Whoreing Twenties. The show is an interesting mix of pre-recorded video and live comedy presented by two women, both named Kat, who “really want to give back to the community”  by giving advice about sex in your twenties.
Faye Brookes Joins the UK Tour of STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL Photo
Faye Brookes Joins the UK Tour of STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL
Dancing on Ice finalist and Coronation Street star, Faye Brookes, joins the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical from 27 March, starring in the lead female role of Fran.
Revival of VISITORS Will Open at The Watermill Theatre Next Month Photo
Revival of VISITORS Will Open at The Watermill Theatre Next Month
A major new UK revival of Barney Norris' award-winning play VISITORS will run at The Watermill Theatre Friday 31 March until Saturday 22 April. It will also be directed by Barney Norris (The Wellspring – Royal and Derngate, Nightfall – The Bridge Theatre), who's an Associate Artist at The Watermill. 

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: RESIDUE, VAULT FestivalReview: RESIDUE, VAULT Festival
February 12, 2023

The importance and beauty of some productions extend beyond what the audience see on stage. Residue was born after two years of creative workshops for victims of domestic and sexual abuse. It’s about the women who shared their experiences, but so much more too. Verity Richards and Izzy Kabban deliver a piece that’s as heart-wrenching in its origin as it is heartwarming in its spirit. 
Review: COUNTER, VAULT FestivalReview: COUNTER, VAULT Festival
February 12, 2023

A masturbatory look at an infuriating lack of communication. 
Review: THIS IS THE LAND, VAULT FestivalReview: THIS IS THE LAND, VAULT Festival
February 12, 2023

The one created by Leeza Jessie, Xavier De Santos, Samuel De La Torre, Alice Barton, Sofia Velez, and composer John Baggott is an astonishingly strange show, which wouldn’t be a problem if it wasn’t so… well, meaninglessly weird.
Review: 52 MONOLOGUES FOR YOUNG TRANSSEXUALS, VAULT FestivalReview: 52 MONOLOGUES FOR YOUNG TRANSSEXUALS, VAULT Festival
February 12, 2023

Directed by Ilona Sell, Cowgill and Laurie proceed to examine the trans experience from all directions through a mix of verbatim and physical theatre. They are articulate in their writing and provocative in their humour. “People think they can say anything”, with women being the most invasive and straightforward, they declare. They dissect and analyse the unrequited comments, jokes, and pressures that come with being a trans woman.
Review: SMOKE, Southwark PlayhouseReview: SMOKE, Southwark Playhouse
February 11, 2023

A frustratingly capricious script shaped into a disturbingly sexy, impressive production.
share