Review: THE TINKER, VAULT Festival

When a man shows up in the middle of a blizzard, married couple Evelyn and Frank have to think on their feet and evaluate if they want to invite the raggedy individual into their home. But the Tinker is a smooth talker and, once his horses and cart are in the barn, he creeps beyond their mistrust and offers them something they never thought they'd get back. Nothing's what it seems in Olivia Foan's new play, but a sluggish build-up and a weak ending don't make The Tinker as exciting as it could be.

In spite of its excellent ideas, the piece falls short in pace and its characters could be developed more. While this might be due to the hour-long running time, there are deeper issues in their introductions. We know very little about the main pair, yet we're expected to care about their lives. The Tinker's arrival should be a disruptive presence, but it only makes their evening slightly more interesting.

Lauren O'Leary and Keon Martial-Phillip are an awkward pairing that totally lacks chemistry, while Giles Abbott is effervescent with his he-he-he laugh and peculiar physicality. O'Leary is intense and thoughtful in her performance, but Martial-Phillip's delivery is erratic and modern compared to her reserved period-accurate bearing.

Director Olivia Munk toys with the atmosphere of the scenes, adding details that unfortunately never solidify. Frank hangs the Tinker's coat next to his and notices they're the same, but nothing else is done about it; Frank's responsibility for "losing" his child is implied but never pushed; there are too many missed opportunities for the show to be a successful one at this stage, but it has all the potential to be.

Rachel Sampley's lighting design is wonderfully expressive and becomes the only agent of tension while Nikki Charlesworth's set is impressive in the quality of its quirky vintage furniture. The production looks great and, with some more work on the script and a stronger direction, The Tinker can become an accomplished thriller.

The Tinker runs at VAULT Festival until 19 February.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.