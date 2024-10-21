Review: THE FORSYTE SAGA, PARTS 1 & 2, Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 'Irene' and Part 2 'Fleur' has been devised by Ashley Cook for Troupe Theatre, in association with Park Theatre, featuring a superbly talented cast of nine in a genuinely epic and stylish period production.

The saga is based on a series of three novels and two interludes concluding in 1921, by the author John Galsworthy. Galsworthy is known for winning a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1932 and perhaps less known for his own fascination with his eventual wife, the dynamic Ada Nemesis Pearson Cooper.

Adapted by award-winning writers Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan, the revised writing progressed as a BBC Radio 4 dramatisation in 2016. The script is sharp, witty, comedic and enticing, creating a brilliantly pleasant rhythm. The descriptive nature of the action throughout both plays is so well rounded, that the lack of set is entirely acceptable and makes for a good choice, allowing the actors to have the space to roam.

Direction by Josh Roche is superb. The pacing can only be described asnexquisite, such is the understanding of the writing. This marvellous choice in perfectly-pitched pace translates to expertly build a vast supply of tension, causing truly mesmeric results. The attention to detail regarding the actor’s transitions of multi-roling is astute and particularly used to amusing effect at the beginning of Part 2.

The original saga depicts the iconic Soames Forsyte, “a man of property” well known for the 2022 TV Series, starring Damian Lewis, Irene Heron as Gina McKee and Jolyon Forsyte as Rupert Graves. The stage adaptation concentrates on the thought-provoking vital female view of the action from Fleur Forsyte and Irene Forsyste.

In Part 1, Fleur Forsyte presents the proceedings in the role of narrator, played by the markedly stand-out Flora Spencer-Longhurst. So adaptably and thoughtful is her performance across both Part 1 and Part 2 of the plays, insightfully depicting young wide-eyed wonder and contrasting with selfish, passionate and reckless desire leading to the intended calamitous consequence. Fleur provides oversight of the tale throughout, prefacing the action with warnings of “the dark thread that runs through the whole tapestry.”

Fiona Hampton plays Irene Forsyste honouring the essence of the writing conservatively, considerately and brings excellent moments of light and shade. The characterisation of Irene is complex and critical care was taken to present the unfolding history of her journey.

Joseph Millson plays the pivotal role of Soames Forsyte perfectly. Soames is pointedly careful, sinister and menacingly chilling. The character is so multifaceted in his obsessive want to possess Irene as an object of property. His relationship with his daughter in Part 2 is the making of him, creating one genuinely selfless and loving relationship. Fleur is the undoing of Soames, and serves as the embodiment of many of his unpleasant characteristics, bringing the theme of fateful and ill-advised belonging to full circle. The theatre signage provided necessary trigger warnings for the sexual abuse content and the intimacy scene was choreographed in a sensitive way.

Photo Credit: Mitzi de Margary

Andy Rush plays a practical yet passionate, vibrant and tragic visionary Philip Bosinney in Part 1, and a gentle and thoughtful Jon Forsyte in Part 2, to meaningful effect, presenting the temptation of happiness, just out of reach of both of his romantic interests.

Jamie Wilkes plays exiled Young Jo Forsyte and an eccentric Michael Mont, initially love-sick though verging on creepy, but thankfully breaking the cycle by evolving to be an honourable and impressively forgiving husband to Fleur. A fantastic scene involves a couple of chairs and a row to create a rowing boat to thunderous effect, creating an excellent comedic scene, which is well placed to break up the building story lined tension.

Bringing energy and vibrancy to the piece Florence Roberts plays a wonderful June Forsyte, full of adventure and expectation, with further the roles of Annette Lamotte and Anne Forsyte in Part 2 adding zest.

Notable pockets of comedic relief came in the form of excellent gossipy group chats and varied characters by supportive cast members Emma Amos, Nigel Hastings and Michael Lumsden. Each of whom injected solid presence in the creation of the class system, somewhat unwanted guidance of impressionable family members and created a solid unit of Forsyte family reputation.

There are so many moments of wonder throughout Part 1 and 2, with cyclical repeated themes of wealth, status, honour, the manipulation of those in power with legal knowledge, seeking fatally unwanted connections and an unhealthy and tragic desire for beauty. The historic stories are woven into the properties, the steady and peaceful oak tree and the dynamic split between the two sides of the Forsyte family.

The Forsyte Saga Part 1 and 2 is irresistibly brooding and masterfully paced. Destined for a West End transfer and wholly deserving of its foreseeable critical praise.

The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 & 2 run at The Park Theatre until 7 December 2024.

