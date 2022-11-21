Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: THE CRITIC, The Calder Bookshop and Theatre

Two hander that fails to ignite its dark comedy potential

Nov. 21, 2022  
Review: THE CRITIC, The Calder Bookshop and Theatre Review: THE CRITIC, The Calder Bookshop and Theatre It's a delight to browse amongst the books in the shop at this unique venue and then push through to the small but beautifully appointed theatre that lies at the back. There's just a hint of the frisson that the Pevensie children must have felt on stepping through the wardrobe door. Unfortunately, that's where the magic stopped.

We open on Hugh, a middle-aged man, barking into his phone, a theatre critic who is terribly pleased with his selection as a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, with his middle-age crisis wine cellar and, most of all, with himself. Obviously, and not without a tinge of guilt for those of us with notebooks in hand, we hate him.

He's expecting a visit from a dominatrix but gets plenty of rather less welcome pain instead in the form of Alex, a would-be assassin who bears a grudge after a bad review that closed her play, bankrupted her and led to her ex-husband getting custody of the kids. What makes it worse is the fact that it was all a big joke to Hugh, part of some public schoolboyish prank he set up with a frenemy fellow critic.

For all its implausibility, it's not the worst set-up and, 40 years or so ago, would have made for a splendid Tale Of The Unexpected perhaps starring Donald Sinden and Charlotte Rampling. Indeed, there's a fine one hour play somewhere here, but it's lost in a sprawling, two hours plus staging that is almost contrary in its wilful, continual dissipation of tension. Ultimately it's a plot that cranks up our need to suspend disbelief until our patience is simply worn out.

It's almost unfair to highlight the fact that the quality of the performances works against the quality of the play. Gary Heron sketches his entitled Hugh so skilfully in the first scene that our antipathy sticks to him and he never elicits our sympathy when the (inevitable) daddy issues surface. So too Gemma Pantaleo, whom we never quite nail as a psycho but who is required to march into Patrick Bateman territory just as we're warming to her. She shows that Alex hasn't the heart for it and, not without an inward sigh, we see the predictable second half of the play stretching out in front of us.

John Hill's black comedy under Sally Ripley's direction searches for a consistent tone (which would help land some laugh lines rather better than they did on the night I saw the show) and drifts when it should focus. It's all a bit of a disappointment (an uncomfortably long one to boot) because all the ingredients for a deliciously dark dramedy are present here, but, like Alex's gun, they just don't fire.

The Critic is at the Calder Bookshop and Theatre until 10 December

Photo: Calder Theatre




Review: SKYFALL IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: SKYFALL IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
It’s remarkable how permeating Thomas Newman’s score is. It becomes evident in such a context, where the music is given the place of honour as it soaringly comes alive.
Review: PICKLE, Park Theatre Photo
Review: PICKLE, Park Theatre
What did our critic think of PICKLE at Park Theatre?
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUS Photo
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
All new production photos have been released for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre starring Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson.
WERE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre Photo
WE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre
We’re Few and Far Between, written by Claudia Vyvyan and directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento, will run from 22-26 November at the Drayton Arms Theatre, following a successful run at the White Bear Theatre. 

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LAST LAUGH, Tabard TheatreReview: THE LAST LAUGH, Tabard Theatre
November 17, 2022

Brimming with ideas, Richard Harris's play never forgets that its first obligation is to entertain
Review: RICHARD THE SECOND, Omnibus TheatreReview: RICHARD THE SECOND, Omnibus Theatre
November 12, 2022

One of Shakespeare's most political plays is on the nose for our times, but this production doesn't quite have the courage of its aesthetic convictions
Review: IKARIA, Old Red Lion TheatreReview: IKARIA, Old Red Lion Theatre
November 11, 2022

Devastating production showcases outstanding writing, directing and acting to create a production that will live long in the memory
Review: DAYS OF QUARANTINE, White Bear TheatreReview: DAYS OF QUARANTINE, White Bear Theatre
November 10, 2022

Relationships are forged and fractured in the emotional fires of lockdown
Review: HAPPINESS, Cervantes TheatreReview: HAPPINESS, Cervantes Theatre
November 8, 2022

A play from an award-winning Spanish playwright that captures our life and times in the UK with a domestic dilemma that raises big questions for the next generation