Review: STATUES, Bush Theatre

The theatre gives a voice to new writers, and no one does it better than the Bush Theatre in London's Shepherd's Bush. This bijou venue is known for supporting and mentoring novice playwrights, many of whom would sink without such generous assistance.

The latest to benefit is actor and writer Azan Ahmed with his new play Statues (Two Magpies Productions in association with the Bush Theatre).

Ahmed deftly weaves humour and tragedy through an entertaining and deeply touching story about a son discovering more about his recently deceased father when he uncovers secrets while packing up his council flat in South Kilburn.

Ahmed, whose debut play Daytime Deewane won last year's Offie award for best writing, draws out the way British society regards Muslim men and how it silences them in the process if they don't conform to how they're expected to behave.

Ahmed plays English teacher Yusuf, who finds an old cassette recorder and some dusty tapes of his father enthusiastically rapping about girls, life and politics in the 90s. Yusuf is astonished, as he regards his father, Mustafa, as a silent and rather uninteresting fellow. A statue, in effect, just sitting on the sofa watching telly.

Azan Ahmed (Yusuf)

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Yusuf starts a dream job as head of English in his old school – the youngest to be appointed after working his way up after studying at Oxford. (Surely the creme de la creme for a young, disadvantaged Muslim). His mother's left and Yusuf has been brought up by his taciturn father.

Yusuf's new job is jeopardised by bright and outspoken Khalil, a student in his Year 13 class (an excellent Jonny Khan, who also plays the part of Omar, Mustafa's childhood friend). Khalil expresses views on Hamlet that Yusuf regards as risky ("He starts off lost and shaky. Then coz he's vulnerable, he's radicalised by his father's ghost!"), leading to Yusuf making a decision that changes the course of events.

There are wonderfully, warm moments of comedy, particularly from family friend Dolly Aunty (ably played by Ahmed, as well as a few other parts, including the school's headmaster). Dolly Aunty's convinced the authorities killed Princess Diana because she was going to convert and she berates Yusuf for throwing Mustafa's possessions away. "Mr Let It Go. This new generation. Everything throw. Everything Mary Kondo."

Yusuf, who threw away his relationship with his father, finally rebuilds a picture of what really happened to Mustafa that also explains his mother's departure and his father's silences.

There's a lot of joy as well as sorrow in this heartfelt production, with effective lighting from Rachel Sampley (especially in the rapping sequences), and great effects and music by sound designer and composer Holly Khan.

There's also plenty of good rapping when the time shifts back to the 90s and we see Mustafa perform, with the help of Omar who's trying to get his friend a record deal.

Ahmed has created a world of rich and highly believable characters. We root for them all the way. I liked them so much I'd love to see an expanded version of the script, so we can see even more of new writer Ahmed's wonderful creations.

Statues runs at the Bush Theatre until November 9

Photo credit: Harry Elletson

