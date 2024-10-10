Review: SLÄPSTICK: SCHËRZO, Wilton's Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a fantastic run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Släpstick make their long overdue London debut with Schërzo, a brilliant comedy hit that fuses music, physical theatre, and that type of really-clever-yet-really-dumb humour that works for most audiences. It’s a show that keeps the audience laughing at every turn.

The Dutch five-man band features Willem van Baarsen, Rogier Bosman, Jaap Rovers, Sanne van Delft and Jon Bittman, displaying a breathtaking range of finesse with an enormous diversity of musical instruments and other skills such as singing and even tap dancing. Their abilities are truly extraordinary, and the comedic timing impeccable - a remarkable feat throughout.

There’s no narrative to follow; the entire show is a set of comedy sketches with a complete focus on music and barely any talking. Often the sketch will be a particular piece performed against a comedic backdrop, such as the “Swan” from Saint-Saëns’s “The Carnival of the Animals” is humorously reimagined with two men performing an awkward ballet routine, one in a “Swan Lake” tutu; or else a medley of several pieces such as performing the melodies of 21 pieces in just 60 seconds.

The music alone would be impressive enough, given the sheer variety of instruments the performers can play, but their inventive performances truly steal the show. At one point they use their hair to substitute for a violin bow; at another, one member tap dances with ice skates. The performance is packed with tongue-in-cheek comedy and clown routines with a particular finesse for classical music.

That’s not to say that a deep or even basic understanding of classical music is required. On the contrary: the humour is perfectly accessible for all ages, the tunes are familiar to most, but even those unfamiliar to the audience are performed in a way that remains highly entertaining. It’s a joyful expression of the love of music without taking itself too seriously. Ultimately, Schërzo succeeds as an amazing show that’s also perfect for families.

Schërzo is at Wilton's Music Hall until 12 October 2024.

Photo Credits: Johan Molenaar

Comments