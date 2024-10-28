Review Roundup: OTHELLO at Royal Shakespeare Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RSC is presenting Shakespeare's Othello which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 11 October and 23 November.

Tony award-nominated actor John Douglas Thompson makes his RSC debut in the title role, with Will Keen as Iago, Juliet Rylance as Desdemona and Anastasia Hille as Emilia.

Joining them are Al Barclay (Lodovico), Scott Brooksbank (Montano), Ricardo Castro (Messenger), John Paul Connolly (Duke of Venice), Jason Eddy (Sailor), Kevin N Golding (Clown), Edward Hogg (Cassio), Colin Hurley (Brabantio), Madeleine Hyland (Bianca), Graham Mackay-Bruce (Senator), Johan Munir (Officer), Jonathan Oliver (Gratiano), Finlay Paul (Ensemble), Andrew Price (Senator), Claire Redcliffe (Ensemble) and Jethro Skinner (Roderigo). This new production is directed by Tim Carroll. In 2008 he directed The Merchant of Venice for the RSC.

See what the critics are saying...

David Jays, The Guardian: Measured speaking illuminates characters such as Colin Hurley as Desdemona’s garrulous and intemperate father. Anastasia Hille’s troubled Emilia, worn down by Iago’s jibes, moves through upset and into late courage. Unusually, Carroll doesn’t shape Othello as a tragedy about race, and nor does he urge the pity of it. Rather, this production keeps a steady gaze on wavering humanity.

Fiona Mountford, The Telegraph: IIn this theatrical age where the directorial concept is king, it is refreshing and more than a little surprising to come across a production almost entirely devoid of gimmicks. The dress here is traditional – there are many men in big boots and women in complicated costumes held together by layers of ribbon – and so is the approach. Shakespeare students of all ages will enjoy the increasingly rare treat of the text being allowed to take centre stage. Yet whisper it softly: the RSC’s latest take on Othello is not very exciting.

