Review: NEVER LET ME GO, Rose Theatre

In a world shaped by rapid technological advancement, medical breakthroughs, and global unrest, the need to reflect on humanity—our capacity for love, friendship, and compassion—has never felt more urgent. Never Let Me Go offers a haunting portrayal of a dystopian reality where medical progress threatens to strip away our very essence and core values. In two unsettling and sensationally conceptualised acts, the play starkly reminds us of what we stand to lose when progress overshadows our most vital connections.

Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, the Rose Theatre’s production marks the world premiere of Suzanne Heathcote’s adaptation. We follow two defining periods in Kathy’s life – her education and her involvement in a medical programme where donors sacrifice their vital organs before facing ‘completion’. Completion marks the end of their lifespan – purely defined by their responsibility of providing health security for other members of society. Both storylines are rich and are packed with heartbreakingly tender, earnestly funny, and deeply unnerving narratives.

Kathy and her classmates attended Hailsham, a boarding school for medical clones (although the warmer teachers may refer to them as students) who live solely to donate their organs. Flashbacks to Kathy’s school days inspire pertinent questions; what is the role of our education? What is the impact of our educators? Despite Hailsham being set in a medical world far from our own (for now, at least), it begs the audience to think of how education shapes the minds of our youth in periods of crisis. It’s a fascinating illustration of the potential of our education system which may empower but often disempowers marginalised students.

In the later years of Kathy’s life – the ‘now’ of Never Let Me Go – she’s been working as a carer for almost 12 years and is now due to begin her donation process. As her life becomes more tangible before her, she reflects on the moments that defined it. It is not the medical breakthroughs, the political unrest or the newest technology that shape her core experiences – but rather how her friends treated her, who she loved, and who she lost. Ishiguro and Heathcote have done a phenomenal job at representing what is ultimately important in our lives in such a nuanced way.

Before I begin raving about practically every aspect of this production, I can only find one flaw. It’s too long. There are thirty minutes to be cut from this script. When it begins to meander, we lose sight of the urgency of this narrative. The reflective, gossipy scenes aren’t totally necessary. We can feel the pureness of Kathy’s friendships without these scenes – they interrupt the pacing of the piece.

However, the rest of the production gives us more than enough to make up for a few distracting scenes. There isn’t a weak link in this cast. The ensemble is focused, sharp, and dynamic. Nell Barlow as Kathy is extraordinary – it is impossible not to watch her. Fleabag cameo Angus Imrie gives an especially exceptional performance as Tommy. He is awkward, relatable, sensitive, and intriguing. There’s an especially beautiful scene at the seaside where Barlow and Imrie’s talent radiates through the auditorium – it had me in tears.

Christopher Haydon’s direction is a testament to the power of an incredible director. His vision is pretty perfect. It’s slick and clinical without being emotionless and gives every aspect of the production moments to shine. And shine they do - especially Tom Piper’s highly effective set design. Again, that seaside scene, when the hospital/ school doors are flung open - Piper’s set only further propels an already electric atmosphere.

There’s a careful balance that’s crucial to the success of pieces like Never Let Me Go. Firstly, it’s a much-loved novel with a gripping plot – it’s important this remains true and entertaining. However, it’s also a fascinating piece of commentary on our humanity, our relationships, and our outlook on life. You need great talent to blend these two delicately. Everyone involved in Never Let Me Go has this required talent in spades.

Never Let Me Go plays at the Rose Theatre until 12 October

Photo Credits: Hugo Glendinning





Comments