Review: MADWOMEN OF THE WEST, Riverside Studios

Four acting icons. A mostly clever script. And enough gossip to last an entire theatre season! What more could you ask for from a summer’s evening at the theatre? Madwomen of the West transfers to Riverside Studios after seasons in New York and LA and, while a little clumsy at times, is a showcase of the immense talent of its cast.

Marilyn – an absolute sugar-cleansing delight – is throwing a birthday party for Claudia at Jules’ Brentwood mansion. There’s an American joke about the location, but we miss it, and we’re instantly told that the line got much bigger laughs in the US. It’s clever and immediately demonstrates how aware this play is of itself.

Zoey – fresh from her TED Talk, and no doubt a Goop by Gwyneth fan – unexpectedly arrives at the party and the four are now at an unplanned reunion. Their time has all the usual Ab Fab type fun with complaints about husbands, secrecy about smoking and drinking, and reminiscing of their younger days.

However, the most interesting part of the show is the four’s discussion about Claudia’s child coming out as Transgender. The four have a naïve yet endearing debate about Trans and gender issues – and it’s a fascinating insight into this generation’s perspectives. I wish this arc was even further fleshed out and given more airtime – the resolution is a little quick and easy.

Sandra Tsing Loh’s script utilises the play-within-a-play trope and sets our four gals on a set that is also Jules’ flat which is home to some props, some set, and a hanging piñata that is never truly motivated. I could never fully understand these choices. I think this play would do just as well, if not better, without the stunting of this device. Racky Plews directs effectively meaning the piece flows well without too much distraction. However, we do miss some crucial dialogue due to microphone issues throughout the first act.

Technical and writing issues aside, Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams, Marilu Henner, and Melanie Mayron shine in the spotlight. They have delicious chemistry and inhabit the stage as their home from the minute they enter. Their comedic timing is superb, and they know exactly how to reel an audience in – they’re all perfect up there.

Madwomen of the West is almost there. There are a few clumsy factors that don’t allow it to soar, but these are easy fixes, it’s nothing structural. However, four powerhouse performances certainly make it a very worthwhile night at the theatre. If you have ever wondered what Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders might be like across the pond, book your tickets now, you won’t be disappointed.

Madwomen of the West runs at Riverside Studios until 24 August 2024.

Photo Credit: Ryan Howard

