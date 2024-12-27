Review: LONDON COMMUNITY GOSPEL CHOIR AT CHRISTMAS, Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s something about the London Community Gospel Choir that will get any place - even one as large and grand as the Royal Albert Hall - up on their feet, dancing, clapping and singing along as if their entire Christmas was rolled into this one night.

Host Angie Greaves promises us "that you won't walk out the same way you walked in" which sets the tone for a show with a mission not just to entertain but to engage and uplift everyone in the room. The group was founded in the Eighties by Bazil Meade and has in recent years come back to this venue at this time of year, celebrating their fortieth anniversary in 2022. Their fanbase is in full voice as they power through a selection of their favourite numbers backed by two sets of musicians and with some special guests.

There's no shortage of musical options. The double-handful of choir members are flanked by The Heritage Orchestra conducted by Tom Richards and the London Community Gospel Choir band, both of which are in phenomenal form. It's a powerhouse combination that rings out throughout the hall and brings the many people here closer to the music.

As if that wasn't enough, the choir have brought along some of their friends to help out. Greaves is as charismatic on stage as she is behind the mike for Smooth Radio and this veteran radio presenter turns on the charm and whips up the audience, getting them to abandon their comfy seats and wholeheartedly join in.

Lead singer with acid jazz band Incognito, Mo Brandis and the choir belt out their collaboration with gusto. Meanwhile, rising star Kara Marni brings an outright R&B flavour to the evening, Clinton Jordan's stylish swing is clearly a crowd favourite and X-Factor finalist Katie Coleman rips it up. It's a night that gets better with every song with energy levels jumping higher and higher with every song. This London institution once again proves why it is a mainstay in the Royal Albert Hall Christmas programme.

Photo credit: Akil Wilson

