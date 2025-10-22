 tracker
Photos: Minnie Driver in EVERY BRILLIANT THING at @sohoplace

The play runs until 8 November 2025.

By: Oct. 22, 2025
All new production photos have been released of Minnie Driver in the West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing @sohoplace theatre. The play runs until 8 November 2025. Check out the photos below!

First presented by Paines Plough at Roundabout at Summerhall in 2014, this popular, one-person play has delighted audiences in over 80 countries worldwide, been adapted into a successful HBO film and now debuts in the West End @sohoplace, starring five actors.

The season opened with Lenny Henry (August in England, Bush Theatre; Othello, Northern Broadsides) followed in date order by Jonny Donahoe (co-creator and original performer Every Brilliant Thing), Ambika Mod (One Day, Netflix; This is Going to Hurt, BBC), Sue Perkins (The Great British Bake Off, BBC; Just a Minute, BBC Radio 4) and concluding the season, Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting; The Riches).

A child attempts to ease their mother's depression by creating a list of all the best things in the world. Through adulthood, as the list grows, they learn the deep significance it has on their own life. Every Brilliant Thing is a comedy about the lengths we will go for those we love.

Every Brilliant Thing is designed by Vicki Mortimer with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tom Gibbons and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.

Every Brilliant Thing is produced by Second Half Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Rodeo/Tilted, and Winkler & Smalberg, in association with Nica Burns and Paines Plough.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan


