& Juliet
Pandora will join the hit show for one night only at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, on Thursday 10 November.

Nov. 01, 2022 Â 
Radio Presenter Pandora Christie Will Join the Cast of & JULIET

Pandora Christie - one of the UK's best-loved radio presenters - will make her West End theatre debut when she stars in the acclaimed musical & Juliet. Pandora, who presents the weekday mid-morning show on Heart, plus Heart's Club Classics every Saturday night and is one of the most-listened to broadcasters in the country, will join the hit show for one night only at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, on Thursday 10 November. Heart is the UK's biggest commercial radio brand with 10.1m listeners tuning in every week.

Pandora will play several roles throughout the performance, and commented on her live stage debut: 'I'm so excited to have been asked to make a guest appearance in this show. I've been dancing around the studio since the day I heard the news! Max Martin's songs are literally the Heart playlist and there is no bigger fan of his legendary hits than me!'.

Pandora has been fitted for her costumes and will be rehearsing with the cast - including the Olivier-Award winning lead Miriam-Teak Lee, who plays Juliet - ahead of the night. Pandora will be supported in the audience by her fellow presenters from Heart and its parent company Global, ensuring an amazing party atmosphere on the night.

Miriam-Teak Lee - who was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2020 for her performance as Juliet - leads a cast including Cassidy Janson, who also won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tom Francis as Romeo, Nicolas Colicos as Lance, Malinda Parris as Angelique, the Nurse and Joe Foster as May. They are joined by ensemble members: Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

Full cast biographies can be found on the & Juliet website www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk

The musical contains many of the biggest and most anthemic songs of the last 30 years, including Baby One More Time, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), Love Me Like You Do, Confident, It's My Life, Can't Feel My Face and the roof-raising Roar.

& Juliet soars with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed songwriter of some of pop's most iconic songs and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged for the musical by Tony and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber, stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

Max Martin and Tim Headington present & Juliet, which is produced by Martin Dodd, Tim Headington, Max Martin, Jenny Petersson and Theresa Steele Page.




