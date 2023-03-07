London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 40% on & Juliet

Romeo who?! With her bags packed and ready to escape Verona, Juliet recovers from heartbreak in the best way possible... by dancing the night away with her best friends by her side! But when the sparkle fades, the confetti falls and reality catches up, it's clear that Juliet needs to face her past in order to find her future. Can she reclaim a story that has been written in the stars? Is there really life after Romeo...or could he be worth one more try?



Come along for the ride as the original Anne Hathaway takes on her husband William Shakespeare to remix his legendary play. Will Juliet get the ending she truly deserves? And most importantly, can their love survive this battle of wills?



Fabulously fresh and riotously funny, & Juliet explodes with dozens of pop anthems you already know and love by legendary songwriter Max Martin, including ...Baby One More Time, Since U Been Gone, Roar, It's My Life, I Want It That Way, and Can't Stop the Feeling!; as well as One More Try, a brand-new song written by Max especially for the musical.

London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 40% on & Juliet

Tickets at £35 or £45



Valid Performances:

Tuesday 28 Febuary

Wednesday 1 March

Monday 6 March

Tuesday 7 March

Wednesday 8 March

Friday 10 March (Matinee only)

Monday 13 March

Tuesday 14 March

Wednesday 15 March

Friday 17 March (Matinee only)

Monday 20 March

Tuesday 21 March

Wednesday 22 March