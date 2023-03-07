London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 40% on & Juliet

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Book by 12 March to get tickets at £35 or £45

Mar. 07, 2023  
& Juliet

Romeo who?! With her bags packed and ready to escape Verona, Juliet recovers from heartbreak in the best way possible... by dancing the night away with her best friends by her side! But when the sparkle fades, the confetti falls and reality catches up, it's clear that Juliet needs to face her past in order to find her future. Can she reclaim a story that has been written in the stars? Is there really life after Romeo...or could he be worth one more try?

Come along for the ride as the original Anne Hathaway takes on her husband William Shakespeare to remix his legendary play. Will Juliet get the ending she truly deserves? And most importantly, can their love survive this battle of wills?

Fabulously fresh and riotously funny, & Juliet explodes with dozens of pop anthems you already know and love by legendary songwriter Max Martin, including ...Baby One More Time, Since U Been Gone, Roar, It's My Life, I Want It That Way, and Can't Stop the Feeling!; as well as One More Try, a brand-new song written by Max especially for the musical.

Tickets at £35 or £45

Valid Performances:
Tuesday 28 Febuary
Wednesday 1 March
Monday 6 March
Tuesday 7 March
Wednesday 8 March
Friday 10 March (Matinee only)
Monday 13 March
Tuesday 14 March
Wednesday 15 March
Friday 17 March (Matinee only)
Monday 20 March
Tuesday 21 March
Wednesday 22 March

Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & JULIET Photo
Show of the Week: Save up to 49% on & JULIET
Tickets from just £35 for & Juliet, our Show of the week: Romeo who?! The most famous love story of all time. Remixed. Now playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre.
Radio Presenter Pandora Christie Will Join the Cast of & JULIET Photo
Radio Presenter Pandora Christie Will Join the Cast of & JULIET
Pandora Christie – one of the UK's best-loved radio presenters – will make her West End theatre debut when she stars in the acclaimed musical & Juliet.
& JULIET to Close in the West End in March 2023 Photo
& JULIET to Close in the West End in March 2023
& JULIET, the award-winning musical which has been thrilling audiences in London since opening in 2019, will play its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Saturday 25 March 2023.
Three New Cast Members Join West Ends & JULIET Photo
Three New Cast Members Join West End's & JULIET
The producers of & Juliet, now playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, have announced that three new cast members will be joining the long-running West End hit. They are Nicolas Colicos, who will play Lance, Billy Nevers as Francois and Joe Foster, who will be May.

