QUEENZ â€“ THE SHOW WITH BALLS Comes to the Arts Theatre Next Month

Queenz - The Show with Balls will open at Arts Theatre on Thursday 1st December and run until Sunday 4th December 2022.

Queenz - The Show with Balls is the trailblazing, life affirming drag extravaganza that has taken the UK by storm, fresh from their phenomenal debut on ITV's Walk the Line and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This iconic new show features mind-blowing LIVE vocals and not a lip-sync in sight!

On their massive UK tour this autumn, join these death-dropping divas for a sequin-clad pop party featuring classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Beyonce, Shakira, and everything in between.

Show creator and producer, David Griego, said: "The response up and down the country has been overwhelming! People come to the show expecting a great, fun night out but what they get is so much more. I think the reason is that Queenz represents true escapism; you get to leave your cares at the door, laugh, sing, and party with a bunch of 6-foot drag queens and, above all else, finish the night feeling fierce, fabulous, and empowered. Getting to bring the show to London means so much to us all, but the cast themselves are blown away and can't wait to give West End something truly special this festive season."

Union J pop star Jaymi Hensley aka Dior Monte, said: "Myself and my gorgeous Queenz are living our best lives, becoming the fierce girl group us little 'boys' always wanted to be. Queenz may be the ultimate feel-good night out, but it's also a show with a message; life is for living, love is for giving and most importantly, always let you true colours shine"

From backstreet bars to West End stars, the Queenz cast are a mix of phenomenal singers and dancers who have joined forces to create the world's number one Drag Vocal Supergroup. They have gained superstar followers, sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe, and played to thousands in central London this year and now they're on a mission for world domination.

Josh aka Candy Caned explained: "I still have to pinch myself for this beautiful opportunity, working with West End choreographers and performing in front of TV royalty is a dream come true. Us Queenz can't wait to share our singing, sassiness, and party with you all"

Tickets for Queenz - The Show with Balls at the Arts Theatre are on sale now.