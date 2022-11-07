Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

QUEENZ â€“ THE SHOW WITH BALLS Comes to the Arts Theatre Next Month

Queenz â€“ The Show with Balls will open at Arts Theatre on Thursday 1st December and run until Sunday 4th December 2022.Â Â 

Nov. 07, 2022 Â 
QUEENZ â€“ THE SHOW WITH BALLS Comes to the Arts Theatre Next Month

Queenz - The Show with Balls will open at Arts Theatre on Thursday 1st December and run until Sunday 4th December 2022.

Queenz - The Show with Balls is the trailblazing, life affirming drag extravaganza that has taken the UK by storm, fresh from their phenomenal debut on ITV's Walk the Line and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This iconic new show features mind-blowing LIVE vocals and not a lip-sync in sight!

On their massive UK tour this autumn, join these death-dropping divas for a sequin-clad pop party featuring classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Beyonce, Shakira, and everything in between.

Show creator and producer, David Griego, said: "The response up and down the country has been overwhelming! People come to the show expecting a great, fun night out but what they get is so much more. I think the reason is that Queenz represents true escapism; you get to leave your cares at the door, laugh, sing, and party with a bunch of 6-foot drag queens and, above all else, finish the night feeling fierce, fabulous, and empowered. Getting to bring the show to London means so much to us all, but the cast themselves are blown away and can't wait to give West End something truly special this festive season."

Union J pop star Jaymi Hensley aka Dior Monte, said: "Myself and my gorgeous Queenz are living our best lives, becoming the fierce girl group us little 'boys' always wanted to be. Queenz may be the ultimate feel-good night out, but it's also a show with a message; life is for living, love is for giving and most importantly, always let you true colours shine"

From backstreet bars to West End stars, the Queenz cast are a mix of phenomenal singers and dancers who have joined forces to create the world's number one Drag Vocal Supergroup. They have gained superstar followers, sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe, and played to thousands in central London this year and now they're on a mission for world domination.

Josh aka Candy Caned explained: "I still have to pinch myself for this beautiful opportunity, working with West End choreographers and performing in front of TV royalty is a dream come true. Us Queenz can't wait to share our singing, sassiness, and party with you all"

Tickets for Queenz - The Show with Balls at the Arts Theatre are on sale now.




LHK Productions to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Stiwt Theatre in December Photo
LHK Productions to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Stiwt Theatre in December
LHK Productions will present Beauty and the Beast at Stiwt Theatre from Friday 9th - Saturday 31st December 2022.
Crissy Rock To Star In PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure At The Malthouse Theatre Photo
Crissy Rock To Star In PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure At The Malthouse Theatre
PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure, with music and lyrics by Olivier award-winning songwriting duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, HONK!, Half a Sixpence) and book by Willis Hall (Billy Liar) will be presented in a new production at Canterbury's Malthouse Theatre in Spring 2023 starring Crissy Rock (ITV's Benidorm) as The Storyteller!
Willam to Return to DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT AT at Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Willam to Return to DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT AT at Theatre Royal Brighton
RuPaul USA Drag LegendÂ WillamÂ will be returning toÂ Death Drop: Back In The HabitÂ for the second week of Theatre Royal Brightonâ€™s run, from 19 to 24 December.
DÃ©da Secures Continued Funding From Arts Council England Photo
DÃ©da Secures Continued Funding From Arts Council England
One of the East Midlands leading Dance organisations secures continuation funding from Arts Council England in the latest round of National Portfolio funding.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


CTC Dance Company to Present WONDERLAND IN ALICE Workshop in DecemberCTC Dance Company to Present WONDERLAND IN ALICE Workshop in December
November 6, 2022

CTC Dance Company will be doing a research and development week from the 5th December - 10th December with an invited viewing on Saturday 10th.
GHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol Announced At The Other PalaceGHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol Announced At The Other Palace
November 4, 2022

The Other Palace has announced that the spicy, inventive and irreverently hilarious Ghosted â€“ Another F***ing Christmas Carol, from the writers and director behind Above The Stag Theatre's pantomimes, is coming to The Other Palace Studio from 1 to 24 December.
Full Cast Announced For DOCTOR ZHIVAGO in Concert at The London Palladium Starring Ramin Karimloo and Celinde SchoenmakerFull Cast Announced For DOCTOR ZHIVAGO in Concert at The London Palladium Starring Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker
November 4, 2022

Full casting is announced for DOCTOR ZHIVAGO â€“ IN CONCERT playing at the London Palladium for one-night-only on Sunday 7 May 2023.Â 
FURTHER THAN THE FURTHEST THING Comes to the Young Vic Theatre in March 2023FURTHER THAN THE FURTHEST THING Comes to the Young Vic Theatre in March 2023
November 4, 2022

The Young Vic Theatre today announces a new production of Further than the Furthest Thing, the award-winning play and haunting modern classic by Zinnie Harris (This Restless House, How To Hold Your Breath), directed by Young Vic Associate Director and Genesis Fellow Jennifer Tang (AI, Mountains: The Dreams of Lily Kwok).
Full Creative Team Announced For WHO'S HOLIDAY Starring Drag Race Icon Miz CrackerFull Creative Team Announced For WHO'S HOLIDAY Starring Drag Race Icon Miz Cracker
November 4, 2022

The full creative team who will be supporting Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker in the European debut of WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo has been announced.