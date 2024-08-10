Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Zoe Brownstone on A BITE OF YOURS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BWW caught up with Zoe Brownstone about bringing A Bite of Yours to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the world of comedy?

When I was in the second grade I was bitten by a radioactive spider that gave me the power of observational humour.

Can you tell us a bit about your show, A Bite of Yours?

The last five years have been a juggling act of family drama, break ups and mild international misdemeanours - A Bite of Yours is my attempt at summarizing those events.

What was the creative process like for A Bite of Yours?

I wake up every morning, take a long look at myself in the mirror, drink three glasses of water and re-write most of the show.

What is it like to be performing a show about your own love life?

Arousing! I've made so many mistakes in love but have also had so many wins. Telling strangers about it all lights a real fire under my tush.

How do you balance performing stand-up while discussing more serious topics like heartbreak?

Wine.

What is it like bringing A Bite of Yours to the Edinburgh Fringe for your debut?

I've never given birth, but I imagine it to be exactly the same. It's scary and exciting and exhausting and I'm already full of regret but in the end, if I take the right drugs, it could be a painless endeavour.

What do you hope audiences take away from A Bite of Yours?

That none of it was my fault!!!

How would you describe A Bite of Yours in one word?

Hopeful(?)

A Bite of Yours runs from 31 July to 23 August (no performance on 13 August) at Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker Three at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Photo Credit: Dylan Woodley

