News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Zoe Brownstone on A BITE OF YOURS

A Bite of Yours comes to Edinburgh in August

By: Aug. 10, 2024
Edinburgh Festival
Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Zoe Brownstone on A BITE OF YOURS Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

BWW caught up with Zoe Brownstone about bringing A Bite of Yours to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

LATEST NEWS

Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Eddy Hare on THIS ONE'S ONE ME
Video: HERCULES West End Cast Performs at D23
Guest Blog: EDINBURGH 2024: Helen Brown on THE TRAITOR'S WIFE
Disney Announces THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Musical; West End FROZEN Coming to Disney+

How did you first get involved in the world of comedy?

When I was in the second grade I was bitten by a radioactive spider that gave me the power of observational humour. 

Can you tell us a bit about your show, A Bite of Yours?

The last five years have been a juggling act of family drama, break ups and mild international misdemeanours - A Bite of Yours is my attempt at summarizing those events. 

What was the creative process like for A Bite of Yours?

I wake up every morning, take a long look at myself in the mirror, drink three glasses of water and re-write most of the show. 

What is it like to be performing a show about your own love life?

Arousing! I've made so many mistakes in love but have also had so many wins. Telling strangers about it all lights a real fire under my tush. 

How do you balance performing stand-up while discussing more serious topics like heartbreak?

Wine. 

What is it like bringing A Bite of Yours to the Edinburgh Fringe for your debut?

I've never given birth, but I imagine it to be exactly the same. It's scary and exciting and exhausting and I'm already full of regret but in the end, if I take the right drugs, it could be a painless endeavour. 

What do you hope audiences take away from A Bite of Yours?

That none of it was my fault!!! 

How would you describe A Bite of Yours in one word?

Hopeful(?)

A Bite of Yours runs from 31 July to 23 August (no performance on 13 August) at Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker Three at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Photo Credit: Dylan Woodley

Sponsored content




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos