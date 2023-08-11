Punchdrunk Will Host a Closing Party For THE BURNT CITY Next Month

The final performance of Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City will be held on 24 September 2023.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Punchdrunk Will Host a Closing Party For THE BURNT CITY Next Month

Punchdrunk announces The Last Rite, a closing party to celebrate The Burnt City on Sunday 17 September. The Last Rite will feature pop-up performances by the cast and extended performing family of The Burnt City and guest DJs including Mynxie. A reunion of past Punchdrunk show The Drowned Man’s house band The Walk of Terror will perform in the speakeasy Peep, and there will be special pop-up food concessions. Tickets for The Last Rite are on sale now and can be purchased alongside the show or as a stand alone event. The final performance of Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City will be held on 24 September 2023.

All good things must come to a glorious end. But with all endings come new beginnings. Join us for one night only as we party into eternity as the city burns around us. Dance amongst the shades and celebrate all that was and all that will be with pop-up performances, DJs, bars and debauchery. Send The Burnt City once more into oblivion and set your souls on fire. See you at the end of the world.

Opening in March 2022, the production has sold over 200,000 tickets. By the time it closes, the show will be the longest running mask show that the company has presented in London. Over 600 people have worked on the show, making it the largest project in Punchdrunk’s history. The epic retelling of the end of the Trojan war, set between the neon-drenched backstreets of downtown Troy and the menacing but opulent shadow of Greece, is played out across two vast warehouse buildings. Part of the old Woolwich Arsenal, these buildings provide Punchdrunk with its first permanent home in London.

Punchdrunk is keen to keep pushing the boundaries of the company’s craft and make use of the unique space the buildings provide in different ways. News of future projects will follow later this year.

Tickets for The Last Rite are on sale now from www.theburntcity.com

Party only admission £60. Tickets to The Burnt City with party admission from £105. Sunday 17 September, 6pm - 10pm.



